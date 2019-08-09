



Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fall is one of our favorite times of the year. There’s a hint of magic in the crisp air, and more than a hint of delightful flavor and fragrance in the crisp apples we’re biting into after buying them from our local farmers market!

National Farmers Market Week is not over yet, and our goal is to unofficially extend it to last throughout the entire year. But how? By bringing it home with us. Fruits and veggies will eventually rot and flowers and herbs will eventually wilt, but candles will last for as long as we let them!

See it: Get 60% off Large Classic Jar & Tumbler Candles from the Farmers Market Collection (only $11.80 per candle!) with code FORYOU19 at Yankee Candle! Offer ends August 11, 2019.

The Yankee Candle Farmers Market Collection is the epitome of perfection for every fall lover. It includes six brand new candles that come in all different shapes and sizes, and each one is meant to replicate and spread the scent and joy of farmers’ markets, even months into their yearly hiatus!

Also in this scrumptious collection is the Farmers Market Tote, which we’re just a bit obsessed with. We can have one of our own at no cost with any purchase of a Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candle from this collection! It says “this bag loves farmers markets” in large letters, and what a coincidence, because so do we!

We love this tote for some of the very same reasons we support a farmer’s market: It’s eco-friendly! We can carry around our newly-purchased produce, sweets and handmade trinkets from local vendors in it instead of using up yet another plastic bag on food covered in pesticides and preservatives!

See it: Get 60% off Large Classic Jar & Tumbler Candles from the Farmers Market Collection (only $11.80 per candle!) with code FORYOU19 at Yankee Candle! Offer ends August 11, 2019.

So which new fragrance best fits you and your home? Could it be Farmstand Festival, the spiced rustic fragrance with a blend of fruity sweetness and darker notes like mahogany and barn wood? Or perhaps Dried Lavender & Oak, which explores how flowers mix with vanilla and patchouli, to name a few scents we might pick up. We’d definitely recommend this one for anyone who loves using candles to relax. Dim the lights and pass us our fuzziest blanket, please!

We’re also super into Golden Chestnut. Anything with cinnamon has our heart, and the brightness of orange poking through is just genius. This candle definitely puts us in the mood for enjoying some freshly-baked dessert! Shoppers with a sweet tooth may also love the Persimmon and Brown Sugar Candle, which was made to emulate the smell of pie just out of the oven!

Fall would not be fall without apple cider, so we may find ourselves reaching for Ciderhouse as well, with top notes of fuji apple and golden honey. So crisp yet warm! Apple cider season forever! If our preferred autumn drink is chai, though, we’ll definitely want to check out Sweet Maple Chai. No, we can’t drink it, but it’ll last so much longer than a latte anyway! Like, up to 150 hours longer!

Celebrate National Farmers Market Week the right way with this new collection, whether it’s a gift to someone else or yourself. Or both!

See it: Get 60% off Large Classic Jar & Tumbler Candles from the Farmers Market Collection (only $11.80 per candle!) with code FORYOU19 at Yankee Candle! Offer ends August 11, 2019.

Looking for more? Check out more candles here and everything else available at Yankee Candle here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!