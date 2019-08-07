



We love our heels and booties, but let’s be honest for a second. Nothing beats a cozy pair of slippers. Our feet go through a lot, so wearing a soft and cushy slipper feels like a dream at the end of a long day. Now, if only we could find a pair to wear outside of our home too!

We’re not here for that “if only” mumbo jumbo. If we want something, we’re going to find it, and we’re going to find the best one possible. That’s how we ended up with these fan-favorite slippers, and we’re never, ever taking them off!

Over 1,100 reviewers are clamoring for more of these VIONIC Gemma slippers. They say they “would not change a thing” about them, deciding instantly that they’re “worth every penny.” They love how they’re “stylish and comfortable” simultaneously, with “excellent arch support.” Yes, it truly is possible for a pair of slippers to have noteworthy arch support after all! One shopper actually said that as soon as they put these slippers on, they “threw out every [other] pair of slippers” they owned. Now that’s some inspiring commitment!

These mule slippers have an insanely soft plush upper — so soft, we wish we could fit our whole body inside instead of just our feet! Often, fuzzy materials like this make us worried that our feet will steam up inside, but this flexible upper is totally breathable to keep us cool and dry. Shoppers also love that the material is kept high enough off the ground that the edges won’t dip into any mud or dirt!

Another thing that impresses Us about the upper is the hook-and-loop closure, which we may not even notice at first. This allows us to adjust the fit of the vamp to make these slippers fit as tightly or loosely as we wish. Maybe at home, we’ll keep them loose, but if we’re wearing them out, we’ll tighten them up so they don’t slide off!

Beneath the upper, we’ll find a matching terrycloth-covered footbed treated with Ecofresh, which is antibacterial and odor-resistant. Beneath that is the midsole, made of lightweight yet durable EVA foam to absorb impact while walking to keep our feet, ankles, knees and back happy!

At the very bottom is the TPR outsole, which has a wavy tread to provide traction. Reviewers actually have specifically pointed out how much they love this outsole because it’s quiet when they walk! Slippers should never be loud, so this is a huge plus!

These slippers are perfection, but you don’t have to take our word or even the word of reviewers for it. They have actually received the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association, making them must-haves — officially!

Shoppers say they “look forward to actually being able to take walks again” in these slippers because they’re just that comfortable and supportive. They’re currently available in five shades, too, so we can wear them all the time, coordinating with different pieces in our wardrobe! The black is so sleek, and just how cute is the pink? The grey and navy are so cool, though, and the tan is an amazing neutral. We can’t choose!

