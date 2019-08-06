



The secret to a successful wardrobe? A few key essential pieces. We love a good pair of jeans that fit just right just as much as we love our trusty totes we’re carrying daily. But want to know what we love the most? A comfortable pair of shoes. Now, we’re not talking about sneakers here — though we are major fans of those, too — we’re talking about a day-to-night, wear-everywhere pair.

What shoe style are we talking about? Flats, of course! It’s impossible to find a chicer or more comfortable pair, and why we should we even try? Flats can be worn to and from work, on weekend errands and the right pair can easily transition from the day to the night. Amazing, right? We happen to think so, and so do nearly 2,000 reviewers who are head-over-heels in love with this comfy pair.

See it: Grab a pair of the Sam Edelman Felicia Flat (originally $120) with prices starting at just $72, available at Nordstrom!

The Sam Edelman Felicia Flat might feature a flat heel, but these are the one pair of shoes that will never fall flat. We’re swooning over all three of the available colors, all of which come in a trendy snakeskin print! The print is fabulous but not too flashy where it’s too showy. We love how it’s a subtle way to take an untraditional route with their footwear, especially great for anyone looking to shy away from those solid-colored pairs of our past.

First, there’s a black-and-white version, which is great for anyone looking for the most basic of them all. This color option can easily be worn with any T-shirt and jeans on the weekend just as easily as it can be worn with our camis and blazers to work.

There’s also a neon pink leather that we’re blushing over. The fuschia pink is perfect for the warm weather season, but the same could also be said about the neon orange leather pair, too. Regardless of which shade anyone selects, there’s no wrong way to go here.

See it: Grab a pair of the Sam Edelman Felicia Flat (originally $120) with prices starting at just $72, available at Nordstrom!

Sure, we love the fun colors but we love the feminine detailing throughout even more. The bow-trimmed loop on the top is reminiscent of our favorite ballet flats while the tiny charm addition is fresh and unexpected. Both of these little details go a long way when we need to dress these shoes up or dress them down — both of which can be done easily in seconds.

These flats are so versatile and so many reviewers agree with Us! They will look great in the warmer months with our dresses and skirts and will look just as great come those colder months when we’re layering on sweaters and parkas! Honestly, this pair is so endlessly wearable, which is what so many reviewers couldn’t get over.

These near-perfectly reviewed flats are a fan-favorite! One reviewer loved how classic these shoes look while another reviewer was amazed by how comfortable they are! That shopper was a major fan of the padded insole inside is great for all-day support!

One reviewer was so in love with these flats that they went back and bought a pair in every single color. But our favorite reviewer was the one who simply said that everyone needs a pair of these flats ASAP.

See it: Grab a pair of the Sam Edelman Felicia Flat (originally $120) with prices starting at just $72, available at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out additional Sam Edelman pieces, more flats and women’s sale also available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!