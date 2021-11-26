Hunter! Crocs! Frye! Shop the Zappos Cyber Weekend Sale — Up to 50% Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year! But you don’t have to wait in line for doorbuster deals — you can browse these spectacular sales from the comfort of your own home. Today, we’re on a mission to track down the best savings on shoes. Clothing styles come and go, but shoes are a constant staple that we can wear year after year.

From now until November 28, thousands of shoes are on sale at Zappos for up to 50% off. This site is a gold mine full of fabulous footwear, from boots to clogs. Don’t miss these discounts on some of our favorite brands — Hunter! Crocs! Frye! If you’re searching for a spring in your step, you came to the right place. Read on to shop our favorite finds from Zappos’ massive Black Friday sale.

Quick Picks: Black Friday Deals to Score Now at Zappos

These Kate Spade Wedge Booties

Level up your shoe collection with these Kate Spade lace-up wedge booties. They’re an elevated take on a rugged winter boot. And for 50% off, you can’t beat this incredible deal!

Get the Kate Spade New York Willow for just $149 (originally $298) at Zappos!

These Tie-Dye Crocs

Whether you’re adding to your Crocs collection or purchasing a pair for the first time, these colorful tie-dye crocs are to die for. “These tie-dye ones are comfy and FUN,” said one shopper.

Get the Crocs Classic Tie-Dye Graphic Clog for just $32 (originally $55) at Zappos!

These Hunter Gloss Rainboots

Don’t mind Us — just swooning over these Hunter spearmint short rainboots. The gloss is shiny and chic, and the color is a pastel dream. One customer called these shoes the “perfect rain and mucky yard boot.”

Get the Hunter Original Short Gloss for just $73 (originally $145) at Zappos!

These Frye Heeled Booties

Looking for the perfect pair of cognac heeled booties for daytime or date night? These Frye booties are a step above the rest. According to one review, the heel is a “great height to feel put together but still comfortable. Leather is super soft and did not require a ‘break-in’ period.”

Get the Frye Georgia Bootie for just $180 (originally $328) at Zappos!

These Hunter Original Rainboots

Keep it classic with the original Hunter rainboots in matte black. Constructed with a wide leg fit, these boots are made for walkin’ in rain or shine. “I love everything about them,” shared one shopper. “Color, fit, and look.”

Get the Hunter Original Refined Wide Calf Rain Boots Matte for just $111 (originally $170) at Zappos!

These Zebra Print Crocs

Take a walk on the wild side in these animal print Crocs. Zebra is totally on trend this season! “I absolutely love them,” gushed one shopper. “They are the most comfortable shoes to wear if you are on your feet for extended periods of time.”

Get the Crocs Classic Animal Print Clog for just $30 (originally $55) at Zappos!

These Hunter Chelsea Boots

Add a pop of color to your closet with these beautiful blue boots. Bonus: they’re waterproof! “Love them!” declared one customer. “Comfortable and stylish. Keeps my feet dry and warm.”

Get the Hunter Original Chelsea for just $84 (originally $140) at Zappos!

