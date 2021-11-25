Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

This year’s Black Friday is unlike any other we’ve seen in the past. Jaw-dropping deals started rolling out earlier this month, and we’ve been glued to the daily drops in order to bring you the ultimate in discounts. While you’ve likely already picked up some pieces for yourself or crossed a few lucky people off your holiday gifting list, here’s the thing: Nothing beats the original.

Yes, Black Friday is still the best day to score deals on everything from technology, to home goods, to fabulous fashions. Unlike years past, there’s no reason to trek to the mall in the icy temperatures. Retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart and more are available to shop online — and the offerings are incredibly impressive. Though you may still be polishing off pumpkin pie or tuning into the big game with a plate of leftovers, it’s time to save. Read on for the most amazing Black Friday deals for 2021!

Article updated on November 25, 2021 at 1:28 p.m EST

Disclaimer: Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Amazon

Fashion:

38% off these Top-Rated Women’s Joggers

63% off the women’s Bali Bar

Up to 56% off Anti-cellulite leggings

Up to 20% off Orley Coats

Up to 25% off this No. 1 best selling sweater

32% off this Top-rated ruffle dress

Tech:

Up to 47% off Eufy Vacuums

Up to 70% off Fire Sticks, Kindle, Echo, and Ring Devices

$200+ off Chromebooks

Apple AirPods Pro — Lowest price ever! $90 off at both Amazon and Walmart

Home:

Up to 50% off the VEVA Air Purifier (was $199, now $99)

Also, 40% off the LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier (was $55, now $33)

Up to 65% off Holiday Decor & Christmas Trees

40% off Lumineux Teeth Whitening

Up to 30% off Casper Mattresses

52% Off this Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Nordstrom

15% off La Mer

15% off Charlotte Tilbury

50% off Kiehl’s

Up to 40% off Nordstom’s Zella leggings

Up to $239 off Cashmere sweaters for men and women

22% off Ugg Fluffette Slipper at Nordstrom

Up to 40% off Longchamp bags

Tory Buch

56% off Tory Charm Ballet Flats

46% off Ruby Boot

See all Tory Burch Black Friday deals

Beauty

Up to 20% off Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (discount added at checkout)

Up to 25% off Sunday Riley Skincare w/ code BLACK

Up to 20% off EltaMD Skincare w/ code BLACK

Up to 30% off StriVectin Neck Cream

See all Violet Grey Black Friday Deals

Other StriVectin skincare Black Friday deals

lululemon

Up to 30% off the Wunder Under High-Rise Tights

Up to 43% off the In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra

Up to 25% off the Define Jacket Luon

See all lululemon Black Friday leggings and jogger specials

Target

50% off the Center Medallion Area Rug

Take up to 50% off Festive bedding

Take 50% off this 6ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Up to 50% off Women’s Boots

$8 & up Christmas PJs

Up to 50% off Bedding