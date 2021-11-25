Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

This year’s Black Friday is unlike any other we’ve seen in the past. Jaw-dropping deals started rolling out earlier this month, and we’ve been glued to the daily drops in order to bring you the ultimate in discounts. While you’ve likely already picked up some pieces for yourself or crossed a few lucky people off your holiday gifting list, here’s the thing: Nothing beats the original.
Yes, Black Friday is still the best day to score deals on everything from technology, to home goods, to fabulous fashions. Unlike years past, there’s no reason to trek to the mall in the icy temperatures. Retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart and more are available to shop online — and the offerings are incredibly impressive. Though you may still be polishing off pumpkin pie or tuning into the big game with a plate of leftovers, it’s time to save. Read on for the most amazing Black Friday deals for 2021!
Article updated on November 25, 2021 at 1:28 p.m EST
Disclaimer: Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.
Amazon
Fashion:
38% off these Top-Rated Women’s Joggers
63% off the women’s Bali Bar
Up to 56% off Anti-cellulite leggings
Up to 20% off Orley Coats
Up to 25% off this No. 1 best selling sweater
32% off this Top-rated ruffle dress
Tech:
Up to 47% off Eufy Vacuums
Up to 70% off Fire Sticks, Kindle, Echo, and Ring Devices
$200+ off Chromebooks
Apple AirPods Pro — Lowest price ever! $90 off at both Amazon and Walmart
Home:
Up to 50% off the VEVA Air Purifier (was $199, now $99)
Also, 40% off the LTLKY HEPA Air Purifier (was $55, now $33)
Up to 65% off Holiday Decor & Christmas Trees
40% off Lumineux Teeth Whitening
Up to 30% off Casper Mattresses
52% Off this Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Nordstrom
15% off La Mer
15% off Charlotte Tilbury
50% off Kiehl’s
Up to 40% off Nordstom’s Zella leggings
Up to $239 off Cashmere sweaters for men and women
22% off Ugg Fluffette Slipper at Nordstrom
Up to 40% off Longchamp bags
Tory Buch
56% off Tory Charm Ballet Flats
46% off Ruby Boot
See all Tory Burch Black Friday deals
Beauty
Up to 20% off Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (discount added at checkout)
Up to 25% off Sunday Riley Skincare w/ code BLACK
Up to 20% off EltaMD Skincare w/ code BLACK
Up to 30% off StriVectin Neck Cream
See all Violet Grey Black Friday Deals
Other StriVectin skincare Black Friday deals
lululemon
Up to 30% off the Wunder Under High-Rise Tights
Up to 43% off the In Alignment Straight-Strap Bra
Up to 25% off the Define Jacket Luon
See all lululemon Black Friday leggings and jogger specials
Target
50% off the Center Medallion Area Rug
Take up to 50% off Festive bedding
Take 50% off this 6ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree
Up to 50% off Women’s Boots
$8 & up Christmas PJs
Up to 50% off Bedding