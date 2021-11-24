Augustinus Bader! Dr. Barbara Sturm! The Best Violet Grey Black Friday Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hello, gorgeous! It’s no surprise that Black Friday is on the horizon, and though we’re planning on filling up our shopping carts with everything from home decor to holiday gifts, we can’t help but feel like we’re missing something: Luxury. Luckily, we’re here to help with that. Few sites boast the range of incredible brands that Violet Grey does — and the beauty go-to for so many influencers and celebs is offering 20% off sitewide through November 29. We’re talking top brands here — Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, La Mer and more. What are you waiting for? Read on for all the incredible deals!

NOTE: Discounts are applied at checkout.

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Seriously Luxurious Moisturizing Cream!

The best gifts are ones that people wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves, like this rich moisturizer! So much science and research went into developing this fabulous formula that not only hydrates the skin — but also delivers anti-aging benefits and so much more.

Discount applied at checkout: Get the Augustinus Bader the Rich Cream (originally $265) on sale with free shipping for $212 at Violet Grey!

Check out more products from Augustinus Bader here!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Overnight Facial Treatment!

A facial that works overnight? Sold! This serum works thanks to its time-release formula to deliver powerful retinol and other good-for-your-skin ingredients so that you wake up with a glowing complexion.

Discount applied at checkout: Get the epi.logic Double Feature Retinol + AHA Overnight Facial (originally $140) on sale with free shipping for $112 at Violet Grey!

Check out more products from epi.logic here!

8 Fastest-Selling Violet Grey Black Friday Deals

1. Take 20% off Dr. Barbara Sturm!

Our Absolute Favorite: Tackle signs of aging for a more youthful complexion with this power-packed serum — $70 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from Dr. Barbara Sturm here!

2. Take 20% off La Mer!

Our Absolute Favorite: This is your chance to get the iconic Crème De La Mer moisturizer at an unprecedented discount — $70 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from La Mer here!

3. Take 20% off Augustinus Bader!

Our Absolute Favorite: If your hair feels like it’s thinning or getting brittle, this scalp treatment can help reverse the damage and give you luscious locks — $16 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from Augustinus Bader here!

4. Take 20% off Lord Jones!

Our Absolute Favorite: These bath salts are infused with a high potency CBD to help you totally relax while enjoying a soak in the tub — $13 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from Lord Jones here!

5. Take 20% off iS Clinical!

Our Absolute Favorite: This powerful eye serum may help to make fine lines instantly look less noticeable and improve their overall appearance over time — $21 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from iS Clinical here!

6. Take 20% off Dermaflash!

Our Absolute Favorite: You can perform your own extraction facial the safe way at home with this amazing pore-cleansing tool — $20 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from Dermaflash here!

7. Take 20% off C & The Moon!

Our Absolute Favorite: Help to exfoliate your skin while boosting its elasticity with this amazing all-natural body scrub — $13 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from C & The Moon here!

8. Take 20% off 111SKIN!

Our Absolute Favorite: These cooling eye patches are designed to give the under-eye area an instant sensation of relief to help diminish dark circles and puffiness — $21 off! (Discount applied at checkout.)

Check out more products from 111SKIN here!

Looking for more? Check out all of the deals that you can shop during Black Friday at Violet Grey here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!