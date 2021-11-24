Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not even Black Friday yet, but we’ve already scored some incredible early deals. Rather than wait in line the day after Thanksgiving, you can snag these major savings on style staples from the comfort of your own home. From now until November 30, everything on Spanx is on sale for 20% off — including the brand’s bestselling leggings and signature shapewear. Spanx’s site rarely offers discounts, so you don’t want to miss this golden opportunity. Read on to shop our favorite finds from this limited-time virtual sale!

7 Best Spanx 2021 Black Friday Deals Right Now

1. 20% Off Faux-Leather Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted faux-leather leggings are absolutely iconic! Designed with a contoured waistband, these comfy-chic bestsellers are ultra-flattering — originally $98, now just $78!

Check out more women’s faux-leather leggings on sale here!

2. 20% Off Shapewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Spanx has changed the slimming shapewear game with its transformative styles. This OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short offers the ultimate compression to sculpt your body and flatten your tummy — originally $78, now just $62!

Check out more women’s shapewear on sale here!

3. 20% Off Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for a cozy top for running errands or even running around the neighborhood on a chilly day? This Perfect Length Top, Dolman 3/4 Sleeve is an elevated sweatshirt that is long enough to wear over leggings — originally $68, now just $54!

Check out more women’s tops on sale here!

4. 20% Off Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: This Drape Front Jacket is our go-to layering piece when we’re on the go. Featuring faux-leather sleeves, thumbholes and pockets, this jacket is effortlessly cool — originally $178, now just $142!

Check out more women’s jackets and tops on sale here!

5. 20% Off Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Designed with “hidden innovation and shaping magic,” these Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings are super comfortable and flattering. Available in both solid and camo colors, these bestselling leggings are an everyday essential — originally $68, now just $54!

Check out more women’s leggings on sale here!

6. 20% Off Skinny Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Every closet needs a pair of classic skinny jeans. These stretchy high-rise Ankle Skinny Jeans, Clean Black are perfect for business casual days or date nights — originally $128, now just $102!

Check out more women’s pants on sale here!

7. 20% Off Skirts and Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Score a hole-in-one or win a tennis match in this sporty skort. The Get Moving Skort even comes with built-in pockets for extra storage — originally $72, now just $58!

Check out more women’s activewear on sale here!

