Shop These Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Sure to Sell Out Fast

Our Black Friday prayers have been answered! Early deals are flooding in, and Nordstrom keeps dropping gems that we’re picking up ahead of the official holiday weekend. In fact, we found a variety of cozy gift ideas, chic clothes and stylish shoes that are available right now. We just needed to fill you in on all of the details!

What are we obsessing over at the moment? Well, keep scrolling to peep the roundup we have for you below! We’ve included all of the essentials — there’s no need for you to spend hours going through the products. Here’s the thing, though: Items are selling fast, so if you want to pick up any of these picks, add them to your cart ASAP!

Article updated on November 23, 2021 at 3:45 p.m.

17 Incredible Deals From the Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

1. These leggings from Sweaty Betty are treated with a sleek sheen that makes them look metallic and totally stylish — 30% off!

2. Wow everyone this holiday season by wearing these Sam Edelman velvet boots with your favorite party dress — 44% off!

3. You won’t get a better deal on this tote from Tory Burch than during Black Friday at Nordstrom — $104 off!

4. If you’re in the market for seriously luxe outerwear, look no further than this Bernardo faux-leather jacket that’s lined with plush shearling — 35% off!

5. The slimming panels hidden in these skinny jeans from Kut From The Kloth create the most flattering silhouette — 33% off!

6. Lug boots are all the rage right now, and we’re totally digging this pair from BP. — 37% off!

7. Iconic is the only word that comes to mind when describing the Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack — 20% off!

8. Sweater weather is officially here, so celebrate by adding this 1.STATE knit to your collection — 43% off!

9. Shoppers say that these cult-favorite leggings from Zella are the absolute best — up to 25% off!

10. You can’t go wrong with a classic peacoat like this one from Thread & Supply — 31% off!

11. We think that the UGG Ascot Slipper is a no-brainer if you’re shopping for a cozy men’s gift — up to 36% off!

12. You’re never going to want to leave the couch when you’re wrapped up in this Barefoot Dreams blanket — 20% off!

13. Another great throw blanket we can’t wait to get our hands on is the UGG Breton Stripe Faux Fur Throw — 25% off!

14. We absolutely need to add these super soft joggers from BP. to our loungewear wardrobes ASAP — 48% off!

15. Over-the-knee boots are always a hit, and these Steve Madden beauties are giving Us Ariana Grande vibes — 33% off!

16. Even Jennifer Aniston wears Hanky Panky underwear, and this 5-pack is up for grabs now — 40% off!

17. Fancy face wash that’s worth the splurge? That would be Elemis — available now for 30% off!

