How to Get 20% Off a Dyson Airwrap and More (Limited Time!)

If you had to choose one brand of hair tools to use for the rest of your life, which brand would you choose? It’s a rhetorical question, of course — because we already know the top answer is Dyson. Maybe you already have a Dyson device or two, or maybe every single one of them has been sharing the top spot on your wish list for years. The top quality certainly doesn’t come for cheap, so on the wish list they’ve remained. That’s why we need to act fast when a major deal comes around!

Right now, there is a way to save a full 20% off the Dyson Airwrap, and considering the starting price of $500, that’s no small change. All you have to do is sign up for the My Best Buy rewards program — for free! Members of this program get points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases, get early access to sales and, like right now, receive exclusive offers. Elite and Elite Plus members even get free shipping and free delivery on everything!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control Styler (originally $500) for just $400 at Best Buy when you sign up for My Best Buy rewards for a limited time!

The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate time-saver, able to dry and style hair simultaneously with the combination of strong airflow and controlled heat. It wraps the hair around the barrel using only air for gorgeous curls and waves, but it’s also made to host numerous other attachments — from smoothing and volumizing brushes to a pre-styling dryer!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control Styler (originally $500) for just $400 at Best Buy when you sign up for My Best Buy rewards for a limited time!

Not only is the Airwrap a must for an enviable hairstyle, but it’s a must for keeping your hair healthy. It doesn’t use extreme, damaging heat because it doesn’t need it. It even features intelligent heat control to measure air temperature 40 times per second! On top of that, it uses negative ions to reduce static so your locks are smooth and always under control!

Also as a part of this My Best Buy deal, members can save 20% on the Supersonic Hair Dryer, so there has never been a better time to join. Dyson hair tools have truly earned their spot at the top of everyone’s list, and you’ll see just why the moment you try them!

Get the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control Styler (originally $500) for just $400 at Best Buy when you sign up for My Best Buy rewards for a limited time!

Want to shop more Dyson? Check out other picks below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!