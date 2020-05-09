This Clear Tanning Mist Will Have You Looking Vacation-Ready, Sun or Not

The early start to our summer tan we planned this year? It didn’t quite go the way we wanted it to. Actually, it just didn’t happen at all. Our plan was to start sunbathing the moment we even suspected the beginning of shorts weather, going outside every chance we got — but reality unraveled much differently.

Even though circumstances are different this year, we’d still love to get a little bit of that summer look and feel back. It’s no fun sitting around inside looking like a ghost, canceling our long-planned vacations and day trips to the beach. That’s why we need to bring the summer fun to us with a glorious, sunless tan. A healthy one too!

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist for just $30 with free shipping at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

If you saw someone spraying this clear face mist, you’d think they were spraying any other old skincare mist — but it has a secret. Yes, it does act beautifully as skincare, with antioxidant-rich hibiscus extract and moisturizing hyaluronic acid, but while it’s protecting your skin, it’s also giving it a subtly-developing tan!

Reviewers love the sun-kissed glow their skin now has from using this mist, saying it’s a reliable source of happiness for them even when they’re feeling blue. They’re looking and feeling like they’re in vacation mode, thanks to this sun in a bottle. Even those whose sensitive skin is prone to breakouts say it never clogs their pores. They’re declaring this is a must-have and are planning to buy it again and again!

This virtually weightless mist claims to be streak-free with no transfer and no orange undertones. It’s 100% clean and vegan-friendly, made with 100% natural tanning agents to keep it 100% all around. It’s even tropically scented with fresh green mandarin water. None of that chemical smell, thank you!

To use this mist, shake it up well and close your eyes, misting three to five pumps in a downward motion over your face, neck and décolletage so everything looks even. You can do this either under or over makeup! The tan should develop over the next four to eight hours, and it’s made to last for days. Simple as that. No streaky hands, no expensive mitts or brushes — just a few pumps of the bottle and you’re good to go!

