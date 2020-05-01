Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s nothing like stepping out of the salon with freshly-dyed hair and a fabulous blowout. You take selfies from every angle, you can’t stop looking in the mirror and you just feel like a whole new you! That first day is simply the best. But sadly, it doesn’t last. Styling your hair is one thing — effortless waves somehow require so much effort — but what are you supposed to do when your new platinum fades away and leaves a stale yellow behind?

That is where purple shampoo comes in. Purple shampoo doesn’t dye your hair purple, so don’t be thrown off by its color. It’s made to tone hair. Whether you’ve yet to try one or need a major upgrade from your current bottle, you’ve come to the right place. Moroccanoil just released its brand new Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo, and it’s a dream for anyone with blonde, grey or lightened brunette hair!

That’s right — purple shampoo isn’t solely for full-on blondes. Brassiness can rear its uninvited head on all types of hair shades. Bleach is one factor, but environmental factors can contribute as well. Even medication can turn grey hair yellow! That’s why we love that this shampoo covers the entire spectrum.

So, how does it work? Essentially, the violet pigments of this shampoo are made to counteract and neutralize any yellow or orange hues in your light or lightened hair, toning it to give you a more natural look — the way you wanted it to look in the first place. There’s no need to make an emergency call to your hairdresser; all you need to do is hop in the shower with this shampoo in hand!

This sulfate-, phosphate- and paraben-free shampoo doesn’t solely stop at toning the hair though. It’s a shampoo, after all, so we’ll be counting on it to gently cleanse and repair damaged tresses. While we expect shampoos to cleanse, the ArganID technology in this one will separate it from the rest. Basically, the idea is that positively charged micro-capsules are attracted to the negatively charged hair fiber, letting the argan oil’s antioxidants sink deep into strands in order to rejuvenate flat, dull and dry hair, sealing up cuticles along the way. The result? A gorgeous satin shine. Satin is a huge trend in fashion right now, but glossy satin hair is truly where it’s at!

Regularly using this new purple shampoo is bound to leave you with the loveliest locks you’ve seen since the last time you sat in that salon chair. That’s especially important to Us right now, considering our next trip to see our stylist could still be a while away. While many of us are becoming more and more tempted to cut our own locks every day, we’re almost definitely going to end up with better results if we just care for them properly instead, leaving their length alone. Need some other products to supplement your new haircare routine? Keep reading!

One product we all love? Dry shampoo. But here’s the thing. We often buy regular shampoo based off the color of our hair, right? For example, if you’re using the Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo, then you’re dealing with light tones. So why shouldn’t your dry shampoo also be made for light tones? Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones could be just the thing you’ve been looking for, with subtle violet undertones specifically for your hues. This product also contains ultra-fine rice starch that may absorb oil, buildup and odor to cleanse hair without any water involved!

One more product we’d say is a must-have for your blonde, lightened or grey hair is the Moroccanoil Treatment Light. Again, this treatment is specifically crafted for your light hair. Those with a finer texture may especially love this one. It’s a conditioning, styling and finishing formula all in one, made to maximize shine, detangle tough knots and even speed up drying time, which is huge for those of us who find ourselves sitting under the hair dryer for 20+ minutes at a time!

With the Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo leading the pack of your new Moroccanoil collection, runway-worthy hair is in your very near future. The brand’s argan oil-infused products are simply setting the standard for both home and salon haircare, and we can’t wait to see what products are in its (and our) future. Our hair is basically going to be a shrine to Moroccanoil, and honestly, we can’t imagine anything better than that!

