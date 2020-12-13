Gift Yourself Some Holiday Cheer From the Major Sale at Zappos Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s about time we did a little holiday shopping for ourselves, right? After the year we’ve had, some serious retail therapy is beyond welcome!

Luckily, Zappos is providing Us with all of the excuses we need to shop thanks to their latest flash sale! It’s major — you can even score deeper discounts on already marked-down shoes and apparel. The sale ends on Monday, December 21st at 10 a.m ET — so you don’t have much time! In order to get you sorted, we’ve provided nine perfect picks below. Happy shopping!

Up to 50% off select UGG styles!

Our Absolute Favorite: All UGGs are simply the best, but the adorable bow in the back of these classic short boots teamed with the exposed fur lining is heaven!

Get the UGG Mini Bailey Bow II Shimmer boots (originally $160) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more sale styles from UGG available from Zappos!

Up to 50% off select SOREL shoe styles!

Our Absolute Favorite: These boots are made for winter, and they have a comfortable wedge heel that gives you some added height as a bonus!

Get the SOREL Lexie™ Wedge boots (originally $170) on sale for up to 40% off or more at Zappos!

Check out more sale styles from SOREL available from Zappos!

Up to 25% off select ASICS styles!

Our Absolute Favorite: Take on your 2021 fitness goals with this new pair of running sneakers!

Get the ASICS GT-1000 9 sneakers (originally $100) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more sale styles from ASICS available from Zappos!

Up to 50% off select Nike Apparel styles!

Our Absolute Favorite: Need more workout gear before you get fit? These bestselling leggings will do the trick.

Get the Nike Fast Crop (originally $55) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more sale styles from Nike available from Zappos!

Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: These holographic Dr. Martens are attention-grabbing, and we’re completely obsessed!

Get the Dr. Martens 1460 boots (originally $140) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more women’s boots on sale available from Zappos!

Sneakers & Athletic Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: Now is your chance to get these iconic celeb-loved sneakers for an amazing steal. Even Meghan Markle is a fan!

Get the adidas Originals Stan Smith sneakers (originally $80) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more women’s sneakers & athletic shoes on sale available from Zappos!

Coats & Outerwear

Our Absolute Favorite: This jacket combines three of our favorite styles into one! It’s somehow a sherpa jacket, a puffer jacket and a moto jacket at the same time. Goals!

Get the Levi’s® Faux Leather Puffer with Sherpa (originally $180) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more Coats & Outerwear on sale available from Zappos!

Kid’s Essentials

Our Absolute Favorite: These sneakers are ideal for any shopper.

Get the adidas Kids Duramo SL Little Kid/Big Kid sneakers (originally $55) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more Kid’s Essentials on sale available from Zappos!

Zappos Daily Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Velour is totally back in style, and we’re digging this cozy cropped sweatshirt!

Get the Beyond Yoga Cropped Velvet Pullover (originally $88) on sale at Zappos!

Check out more Daily Deals on sale available from Zappos!

Looking for more? Check out all of the deals that you can treat yourself with from Zappos!

