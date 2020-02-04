Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The start of spring is just over a month away, which means that retailers are clearing out their stock of winter product to make room for the new season! The sales going on right now are incredible — and one of the best that we’ve seen is at Zappos.

The online store is having their Winter Event right now, which is happening through February 5 only. You can get an extra 20% off some of your favorite brands with the code: WINTEREVENT at checkout. There are tons of covetable options to choose from, but if you’re asking Us, we’re in the market to upgrade our weekend uniform with the help of some new UGG boots and a fresh pair of Spanx leggings. Take a look at our favorite finds from these two amazing brands below and revamp your loungewear wardrobe immediately! Of course, you can also take a look at the full range of products on sale at Zappos to find other goodies to grab.

These Ultra-Warm Wedge Booties

If you love UGG boots but need some extra added height in your footwear, then this pair is made for you.

Get the UGG Classic Femme Mini (originally $170) on sale for just $116 at Zappos — and score an extra 20% off with code: WINTEREVENT at checkout!

These Flattering Faux-Leather Leggings

These leggings are as comfortable as a knit pair but provide the illusion that you’re wearing a pair of leather pants. Oh, and they give you a sleek silhouette like no other. Score!

Get the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings for $98 at Zappos — and score an extra 20% off with code: WINTEREVENT at checkout!

These Classic Fluffy Boots

This classic pair of UGGs has a bit of a twist to them. The cuffed fur on the outside gives them a fun and unique look that’s perfect for casual days!

Get the UGG Classic Mini Fluff (originally $150) on sale for just $105 at Zappos — and score an extra 20% off with code: WINTEREVENT at checkout!

These Standard Black Leggings

If you’re looking for a standard pair of black leggings, this version from Spanx are totally top of the line. They have all the tummy control that their shapewear has, which can ensure that you’ll get the most flattering fit.

Get the Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings for $68 at Zappos — and score an extra 20% off with code: WINTEREVENT at checkout!

These Adorable Buttoned Boots

This pair of UGGs have divine button details on the sides that add a more feminine touch to their classic tall boot silhouette.

Get the UGG Bailey Button II (originally $170) on sale for just $153 at Zappos — and score an extra 20% off with code: WINTEREVENT at checkout!

