This Classic Moto Jacket Is a Serious Steal and Essential — 50% Off!

When it comes to outerwear, the classic moto jacket is a staple. Basically, everybody needs at least one of them in their closets. These jackets are the ultimate investment — you truly know that they’ll never go out of style.

But just because moto jackets are an investment doesn’t mean that you can’t find one that’s not only trendy — but affordable as well! If you’re in the market for a new piece, our recommendation is this one from Kut from the Kloth. It’s less than $50, which is beyond wallet-friendly!

Get the Kut from the Kloth Jacee Draped Moto Jacket (originally $88) on sale for just $44, available at Nordstrom!

Yes, it’s true: This draped moto jacket was just marked down to just $44. It’s an absolute essential, and we dare you to find a reason to not pick it up immediately! It’s made from an incredibly soft faux-suede material that we honestly think looks real. It’s cut in an elegant fashion that drapes nicely down the front of your chest. This jacket also has two zip pockets on either side that feature a nice touch of hardware detailing!

This jacket is a closet must-have. It can complement so many different outfits and add some cool edge to just about any look. It’s an open front jacket, so there are no closures down the front. This is definitely a jacket that you want to wear when it’s chilly out — but not on super cold days. It’s perfect for the springtime or early fall!

You have four different color options to choose from. The standard black version is always a safe and chic choice, but why not change things up? Go for the deep burgundy color or the light grey if you want to add something different to your wardrobe! Diversifying your closet is never a bad thing to do.

Nordstrom shoppers say that this jacket’s “quality is good for the price” and that at this amazing price point they would “buy [it] in multiple colors!” The fit of this jacket “feels great on” and one reviewer says they’ve “received several compliments” while wearing it! There’s nothing like getting positive ‘fit feedback — it can easily brighten up even the worst days. So why not pick up a piece that has been proven to be a smash-hit garment? Deciding to buy this Kut from the Kloth jacket is a no-brainer!

