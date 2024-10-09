Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall fashion has to be my favorite of all, and that’s saying a lot coming from someone who adores fashion year-round. There’s something about the cozy fabrics, textured materials, simple styles and swoon-worthy hues that scream quiet luxury, one of my all-time favorite aesthetics. Plus, who doesn’t love layering?

Layering adds a dynamic touch to any outfit. I have a bunch of cardigan sweaters and lightweight jackets that I consider everyday staples, but I can’t say the same about tops. Finding a go-to top is much harder than it seems, especially when you don’t want to — or can’t — spend an arm and a leg at Aritzia or Urban Outfitters. But my fall style woes ended two weeks ago when I found an ultra-versatile and expensive-looking sweater top on Amazon that checks every box and more. It seriously looks like cashmere!

The sweater is made of a stretchy viscose, polyester and nylon blend that’s skin-soft and cozy, but not so cozy that it makes you sweat. Phew! The lightweight feel makes this sweater ideal for layering, but that’s just the beginning! The turtleneck design, ribbed knit material and slim fit work together to subtly lengthen the torso; in turn, you look taller, longer and leaner!

And despite being fitted, this sweater doesn’t squeeze your body in any capacity. The material loosely hugs your figure. One of the most flattering ways to wear this top is tucked into a pair of high-rise jeans or pants as it gives your body just the right amount of shape! A front half-tuck is also a winning — and flattering — style.

I’ve been wearing this top every other day lately, pairing it with either wide-leg jeans and sneakers or a skirt and loafers. Dangle earrings are icing on the cake! This winter, I plan on wearing it with a long open coat, dressy pants and heeled booties for date nights, professional events, holiday parties and even my day-to-day errands. There’s nothing like dressing up for the grocery store!

And if you love the style but aren’t a fan of mauve, you can grab this top in another neutral color like white, black and beige or in a bright hue if that’s your thing. There are even striped varieties to choose from! I may grab a couple more, especially since they’re all under $20 right now.

So whether you wear it with jeans and a belt or sweatpants and slippers, you’ll garner some compliments — guaranteed! Trust me when I say your new favorite go-with-everything top is just a free delivery away.

Get the Zeagoo Turtleneck Sweater Top for $20 (originally $25) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

