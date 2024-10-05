Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anyone who says they’ve never had dreams of being an NFL wife is lying. Maybe it’s because of the fame, reputation or money, or maybe it’s because Gisele Bundchen set the bar pretty high years ago, but either way, it’s a very common thing. NFL wives are known for being glamorous, bold, powerful and strong, often navigating through their own thriving careers while being full-time icons.

In addition to being icons, wives and occasionally mothers, most of these gals are full-blown fashionistas. Whether they’re sitting in the stands or lounging around the mansion, NFL wives have a one-of-a-kind style that we’re borderline (fully) obsessed with. And while they probably shop at stores like Farfetch and Saks Fifth Avenue, we found 17 pieces on Amazon that seriously match the vibe!

If you want to look and feel like you’re married to Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes, check out these luxe-looking tops, dresses and pants on Amazon. Favorite picks below!

Tops

1. Flowy find: Loose tops for the win! We’re all about pieces that are comfy and flattering at the same time — just $29!

2. Corporate queen: Whether you go into an office or home is your office, you need this everyday chiffon top. Pair it with jeans or dress pants — just $27!

3. Cap sleeves: We adore the look of a cap-sleeve knit sweater for fall! The high neckline is somewhere between a turtleneck and a mock neck — just $20!

4. Yachting somewhere: Not only do you have a mansion, but a yacht, too! This short puff-sleeve top is everything — just $26!

5. Crowd pleaser: Thousands of reviewers give this versatile top five stars. Elbow-length sleeves give it an ultra-trendy flair — was $59, now just $30!

6. Hamptons style: A ribbed material, v-neck style and lapel collar make this slim-fitting piece both flattering and luxe — just $23!

Dresses

7. Silky satin: NFL wives are all about luxury materials. This expensive-looking dress has a tie waist and drapey satin material that you could easily sleep in — just $53!

8. Pretty and preppy: Love is an understatement with this button-up and sweater dress combo practically made for rich moms — just $36!

9. Wrapped up: Simple does not mean boring! This stretchy ruched cocktail dress is Amazon’s choice for a reason — just $43!

10. Everyday outfit: You don’t need a special occasion on your agenda to rock this darling bell-sleeve number — was $43, now just $37!

11. Party starter: Time to plan a fall or winter gathering just to wear this batwing sweater dress! You’ll love the skin-soft feel — was $70, now just $44!

12. Classy act: Look no further for a mock neck dress that makes you look like a million (or more) bucks. The satin material is comfy and lightweight — was $63, now just $59!

13. Touchdown alert: This off-the-shoulder dress is trendy in every way! Lantern sleeves, an elastic waist and a knee length are just a few highlights — was $50, now just $37!

Pants

14. New staple: You won’t remember life before these dressy pleated pants that are breathable, soft and durable — just $40!

15. Coastal flair: Whether you wear these loose palazzo pants around the house or out running errands, you’ll be the classiest gal around — just $34!

16. Bow tie: A trendy belt tie, tie ankles, pockets and a high waist make these playful pants a must-have — was $46, now just $37!

17. Secretly stretchy: Nobody would ever know that these professional go-with-everything pants are actually comfortable — just $30!