It’s hard to process that it’s actually fall. Mother Nature has been on a summer kick for the past few weeks, but it’s finally starting to cool down. Hooray! We love everything about fall, especially the festive activities and cozy fashion; combine the two and it’s our dream come true!

If you’ll be checking out apple orchards and pumpkin patches, going on coffee dates with the girls, hosting gatherings and taking trail walks, a shacket is absolutely essential. Even if you don’t plan on doing any fall-related activities, a shacket is still essential. It’s the trendiest garment out there!

Shackets can be styled however you please, but a combo that’ll never go out of style is the classic shacket and jeans. It’s a functional, high-fashion outfit that will keep you warm while making you the most fashionable gal in the vicinity. If you don’t already have a shacket, or if you’re in the market for a new one (aren’t we all?), we found some winners on Amazon — starting at just $15!

So scroll on to find your new favorite fall piece . . . or your favorite piece, period.

1. Plaid pick: It’s a bestseller for a reason! Over 3,000 people have purchased this ultra-versatile plaid shacket in the past month . . . need we say more? — $30!

2. Corduroy queen: We can’t believe this chic button shacket is 70% off right now. The piece is thicker than denim and thinner than traditional corduroy — was $50, now $15!

3. Soft cotton: You won’t want to wear anything other than this plaid button-front number this fall, especially since it has pockets — was $46, now $30!

4. Model status: Wear this cable knit shacket and you’ll end up on the cover of Vogue. A cable knit material makes this lightweight shacket one-of-a-kind — $30!

5. Trendy times two: Why stop the trendy train at ‘cropped’ when you can have a jacket that’s both cropped and corduroy? — was $55, now $30!

6. Urban Outfitters: Exposed seams, distressed hems, waffle knit material and a relaxed fit give this shacket its charm. Wear it for all of your fall errands and outings — $37!

7. Fuzzy find: Yes, this shacket is as cozy as it looks . . . maybe even cozier. We adore the gray variety, but there are six other stunning hues to choose from — $30!

8. Flannel look: Imagine if a flannel could actually keeps you warm through the inevitably chilly wind gusts to come. That’s this flannel . . . the “it” flannel — $27!

9. Everyday outfit: Plush, sleek and soft, this top has snazzy large buttons and a slouchy style that gives you an effortlessly put-together look — $30!

10. Mauve maven: You don’t have to grab this shacket in mauve, but we couldn’t recommend it more. The deep hue will bring out what’s remaining of your summer tan — $33!

11. Heavy duty: If you’re not messing around about being cozy this fall and winter, check out this dreamy hooded shacket with a fleece-lined interior — $50!

12. Classy act: It’s hard to believe this ribbed knit button-up top is just $20. The material lengthens your torso, making you look taller, longer and leaner — $20!

13. Coat shacket: Instead of being a shirt-jacket hybrid, this winner throws coat status into the mix. The hem hits around your mid-thighs — was $48, now $43!