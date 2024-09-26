Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sneakers have been in the spotlight for a while now, but not since loafers are in town. They’re like the cool older sister visiting from abroad. Loafers are an ultra-classy style with their moccasin-like construction, occasional decorative tassels or buckles and luxe-looking stitching. It’s no wonder we’re excited about their visit to the spotlight!

Related: 13 Ultra Comfy Sneakers on Amazon to Wear With Jeans This Fall Sneakers are everyone’s shoe of choice lately in the fashion, comfort and versatility departments, including rich moms! But rich moms have a one-of-a-kind sneaker look that they’ve claimed as their own — think luxe colors, simple styles, classy materials and comfy soles. If you’re on the prowl for a new everyday sneaker to wear with […]

While loafers can be made of any material, they’re typically made of leather or suede. As such, loafers are ultra-versatile, especially for fall! But you don’t have to spend your entire paycheck to nail the trend. In fact, some of the trendiest, comfiest loafers we’ve seen start at just $17 on Amazon!

Whether you’re looking for a go-to pair for dinner parties this fall or simply want to elevate your day-to-day ensemble, there’s a high-fashion pair with your name on it. So kick sneakers to the curb and check out these ultra-comfy loafer finds!

1. Dreamy style: We’ll be wearing these penny loafers absolutely everywhere this fall. They’re just dressy enough yet easy to dress down if needed with wide-leg jeans and a tee — just $40 on Amazon!

2. Corporate queen: Gold hardware is just the tip of the iceberg. These expensive-looking loafers have a leather upper and a non-slip rubber outsole for any terrain — originally $40, now just $38 on Amazon!

3. Classy act: Who doesn’t love a good brown? Delicate stitching combined with a semi-chunky outsole gives these Toms a one-of-a-kind look — originally $110, now just $85 on Amazon!

4. Detail oriented: You can snag these European-style loafers for nearly half off! The faux leather upper has a round toe, stitched details and a matte finish that screams quiet luxury — originally $90, now just $46 on Amazon!

5. Franco Sarto: Ultra-shiny and chic, these bestselling loafers are made of 100% leather. You’ll love the 1.5-inch platform lug sole — originally $99, now just $84 on Amazon!

6. Tassels galore: Look no further for a vintage-inspired suede loafer that’s lightweight, casual and rich-looking. The sole has extra cushioning to make every step feel cloud-like — originally $59, now just $53 on Amazon!

7. Cole Haan: This loafer looks hand-crafted. It’s preppy, classy, comfortable and chic! You’ll look like you attend polo matches in your free time — originally $115, now just $73 on Amazon!

8. Total steal: It’s Amazon’s choice for good reason! These slip-on loafers have a glamorous metal chain and simple stitching that exude both confidence and class — originally $36, now just $17 on Amazon!

9. Hamptons gal: You don’t have to grab this extra-chunky find in black, but you’ll have endless fall outfits if you do! You’d never know the leather is faux — just $43 on Amazon!

10. Rich mom alert: A cross between a loafer and a flat, these pointed-toe shoes are suitable for everything from dinner with your boo to a day at the office — just $22 on Amazon!

11. Extra durable: If you were on an island and with only one pair of shoes, it should be these. Brown and cream hues coupled with luxe hardware, a durable outsole and a narrow fit make these kicks dreamy — originally $60, now just $57 on Amazon!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

12. A splurge: You may know Coach for sunglasses and bags, but the brand has some high-end options in the shoe department. These loafers have dramatic soles and memory foam for all-day wear — $195 on Amazon!