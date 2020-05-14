Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

You may not have realized it when you woke up this morning, but this is a huge day for fashion, and you’re now living in it. Out of uncertain times can often come beauty, and this time, that beauty takes the form of philanthropy — as well as beautiful clothes and accessories!

In an effort to support independent American designers, Amazon Fashion partnered with Vogue and the CFDA to launch a digital storefront highlighting A Common Thread — a fashion fund created to help those affected by COVID-19. With canceled orders and relentless rent costs, small- and medium-sized businesses are facing the reality of being unable to pay their hard-working, behind-the-scenes staff: the seamstresses, pattern makers, embroiderers and contracted talent, to name a few. That’s why Common Threads is highlighting 20 of those businesses (to start with), raising both awareness and funds. Amazon Fashion is even donating $500,000 to get the ball rolling!

While shopping this digital storefront, you’ll find fabulous picks of all kinds, from clothing, to footwear, to even coasters. The designs are currently curated to set your closet up for the spring season, so if you’re looking for light, bright and bold, you’ve found it — along with some other neutral and timeless picks. Check out our favorite gorgeous outfit ideas via Vogue below and see how you can help while also looking incredibly chic!