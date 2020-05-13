This Breezy Blazer Is the Chicest Way to Show You Mean Business

Getting dressed up these days has a different meaning. It used to mean going full-out from head to toe, from glamorous makeup all the way down to some stunning stilettos. But now? We’re strictly working from the waist up. Why bother with blistered heels and uncomfortably tight waistbands on a Zoom call when everything under your ribcage is hidden under a desk?

That’s all the more reason to go twice as hard when it comes to the part of your outfit that is visible to everyone else on your video call. You may be serving nap time from the waist down — but from the waist up, it’s all business with this blazer. You’re calling the shots and everyone is listening up!

Get the Soulomelody 3/4 Sleeve Blazer starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers love this blazer because it’s nothing like the usual business-type blazer they’re used to. It’s light, it’s airy and it’s so comfortable. They love its duality, acting as both an elegant and a casual piece at the same time — and say it works for any and every season. The best part? Every time they wear it, they receive a ton of compliments, and we can see why!

This blazer has a longline, slightly oversized silhouette that effortlessly drapes down past the hips for a relaxed and breezy fit that is precisely on trend. It has an open front with side pockets — bonus points there — but the sleeves are definitely the thing catching everyone’s attention. They’re ruched, sewn to hit just above your wrist so you won’t need to constantly push them up or cuff them. They’re also adorable!

When you have a blazer like this, the gate to outfit possibilities opens wide and the ideas just rush in one after another. For your next video call, slip it on over a sleeveless linen button-up or a silky blouse with layered necklaces. For a fun casual look, try it over a crop top and biker shorts with chunky sneakers. Want to dress it up next time you go out? Pair it with a sparkly jumpsuit or a bodycon minidress!

This blazer is available in over 20 colors, with plenty of solids and plaids to choose from. There are a few flowy variations if you’re looking for something on the more casual side. There’s a blazer for every potential outfit you’re thinking of, and some may even inspire you to create a whole new ensemble — so let’s do this!

