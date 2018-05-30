5 ‘Pool-Proof’ Lipsticks That Last All Through Rosé Season

Summer is right around the corner and that means it’s time to bust out our favorite bikinis and unicorn pool floats. Stars like Bella Hadid and Demi Lovato have been showing off their chic swimwear style lately — with on-point makeup looks to match. How do they keep their looks perfect through swimming and sweating? With budge-proof lip color, of course!

Stylish found seven pool-proof lipsticks so that you can emerge from the water looking as Insta-ready as you did when you stepped in. Whether you choose to rock a signature bright red lip or you’re more of a subtle nude kind of a gal, we’ve got you covered with these matte, waterproof options in liquids, crayons and stains. A little water shouldn’t come between you and your gorgeous pout.

Scroll down to take a look at these summer-ready lip-colors that are so effective we could kiss ‘em.