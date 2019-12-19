Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Are you struggling with getting the last of your holiday gifts together? Don’t worry — Us too! It’s a problem that we all face and it’s incredibly stressful to deal with. Shopping at the eleventh hour isn’t usually fun, but sometimes it can be — with the help of some curated gift inspiration!

When you’re shopping for last-minute presents, the items have to meet at least two criteria — you can get the gift fast and it’s a no-brainer product. We don’t want to ponder if the gift we’re getting will be liked by the lucky recipient — the clock is ticking and there’s no time to waste! In the essence of time, we’ve rounded up 15 amazing last-minute gifts that you can get in time for the holidays. Happy shopping!