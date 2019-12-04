20 Thoughtful Holiday Gifts That New Moms Seriously Deserve

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The holiday season is different for new moms. Know how busy and stressful it can be for everyone else? It’s even busier and more stressful when you’re caring for a baby. These moms need someone to care for them too!

Looking for a gift for a new mom in your life — whether it’s your wife, sister, friend, cousin, coworker or even yourself? Check out our gift guide below for 2019!