Get These Bestselling ‘Frozen 2’-Themed Toys on Sale Right Now!





Is there anything bigger than Frozen 2 right now? After the film scored a whopping $350 million opening weekend at the international box office, it’s safe to say that it’s truly the movie of the moment. And as we know with all huge franchise releases, a slew of equally exciting merchandise is sure to follow!

If you’re shopping for a kid this holiday season, we’re certain that they’ll be thrilled to get a Frozen 2-themed toy as a present. A number of these items are already bestsellers on Amazon — and you can score a ton of them for discounted prices right now on Cyber Monday! We’ve rounded up a handful of our favorites to help you out with your selection process — all of which are beyond adorable. But be sure to hurry up, because these toys are definitely on track to sell out fast!

This Building Set

Get the LEGO Disney Frozen II Elsa’s Wagon Carriage Adventure 41166 Building Kit (originally $30) on sale for just $24, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This E-Reader

Get the Disney – Frozen Me Reader Electronic Reader and 8 Book Library (originally $33) on sale for just $2o, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Play-Doh Set

Get the Play-Doh Featuring Disney Frozen Olaf’s Sleigh Ride (originally $16) on sale for just $8, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Themed Board Game

Get the Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition (originally $20) on sale for just $10, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Doll Set

Get the Frozen Disney Elsa, Anna, & Olaf Deluxe Fashion Doll Set (Amazon Exclusive) (originally $60) on sale for just $40, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Deluxe LEGO Set

Get the LEGO Disney Frozen II Enchanted Treehouse 41164 Toy Treehouse Building Kit (originally $50) on sale for just $40, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Necklace Making Kit

Get the Tara Toys Disney Frozen 2 Necklace Activity Set (originally $13) on sale for just $9, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Doll Set

Get the Disney Frozen Sledding Adventures Doll Pack (originally $80) on sale for just $50, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Ice Palace Replica Set

Get the Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace by Little People (originally $40) on sale for just $34, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

