Nearly 20,000 Amazon Reviewers Love This Shower-Saving, $10 Hair Catcher





We have to say, showering is often the best part of our day. The hot water running down our face and body is so relaxing, and being able to wash the worries (and literal dirt) of life away is insurmountable. The problem is when, instead of disappearing down the drain, those worries pool up at our feet instead because our drain is so clogged up with hair!

Clogged drains are not only gross, but they can end up being super expensive. The second you need to call a plumber, you know you messed up — and we’ve certainly been there before. You could also buy a liquid unclogging solution, but those chemicals and acids are definitely not good for our pipes — and they usually don’t even work. And the hair catchers that sit on top of the drain? So gross. We need a better answer!

Get the TubShroom for just $10 when you click to apply the coupon at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2019, but are subject to change.

The TubShroom isn’t just a gimmick; for nearly 20,000 Amazon reviewers, it’s basically a way of life. They say it’s an item you never knew you wanted so badly, but will never want to be without again. They’re amazed by how much hair it catches — and by how much they apparently shed after a shampoo! They’re happy to report no more clogging and no more plumbers. One even said this little tool is so amazing that they give it to everyone they know as a housewarming gift!

The award-winning TubShroom actually fits inside of your drain instead of on top, collecting hair underneath the surface so it stays out of sight and lets the water flow through without disruption. When it’s time to clean it, simply pull it out and wipe it off with a tissue. It’s oddly satisfying and so much less disgusting than having to reach into dirty bath water to clear off the drain so the water will go down!

This handy hair catcher claims to not only catch the hair off your head, but facial and body hair too…and pet hair! Even the shortest hairs are no match for the TubShroom. Wondering if it will work for your tub? No worries, because it’s made to fit any standard tub drain, and it’s so easy to install. It takes just seconds — with no expensive professional assistance needed!

The TubShroom is currently available in six colors, so find the one that suits your bathroom’s aesthetic and start experiencing that clog-free life already!

