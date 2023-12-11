Your account
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Clear Backpacks For Concerts or School

Written by Kristie Olivieri

Once big in the ‘90s, clear bags are going viral again. A clear backpack will be completely transparent, allowing you see exactly what’s inside. This comes in handy in so many situations, like going through security lines at a concert or trying to find that one notebook you need for the next class.

Most events, like concerts, sports, and festivals make bag-size exceptions for clear bags. On a similar note, some school districts are even requiring clear backpacks for safety. When it comes to backpacks, clear bags offer style, safety, and function. Check out the list below to see some of our favorite clear backpacks of 2023.

What Are the Advantages of Clear Backpacks?

Why would you want to use a clear backpack instead of a one with prints, colors, and patterns? Well, there are actually a whole bunch of benefits associated with clear backpacks, including the following:

Security lines and events

These days, when you want to get into a concert you can expect a security checkpoint with guards who need to check your bag. Standing in these lines is tiring enough, and it can be even more time-consuming when you have to open your bag and wait for the guard to dig around inside. With a clear backpack, guards can see everything with ease and will usually let you walk right on through. Plus, there are often exceptions to bag-size when you bring a clear bag or tote.

Easy access

I find that a clear bag helps me keep track of what I need to bring with me. Let’s say you’re a college student who got to class a little late, and you quickly need to find your books. With a regular bag, you might spend several minutes searching around for what you need—and with a clear backpack, you’ll find the right items right away.

Things To Look for in a High-Quality Clear Backpack

Size

Clear backpacks often come in smaller sizes than athletic bags from Under Armour or travel bags from SwissGear. Carefully consider what you need to keep in your bag. Also, think about how you will store private items like your wallet or ID. If you're traveling, you might consider a bag with a least one large pocket for clothes.

Durability

Backpacks tend to get tossed around a lot. They often get bumped as you walk along busy halls or streets and set on the ground. If you want your clear backpack to last more than one year, you need to find one that is tough and strong—and you can achieve this by looking for bags that are made with thick PVC plastic and strong stitching.

Design

Check the design of your backpack, too. Some of them are like classic school backpacks with a pair of shoulder straps, a main central compartment, and a couple of side pockets. But others can be very different, with sling designs or mini designs you might prefer.

How To Clean a Clear Backpack

Clear backpacks are usually made of PVC or vinyl, so they’re really easy to clean. Just take everything out of the bag before you begin and then wash it down with a simple water and soap solution. You may even be able to toss it into the washing machine to save time, but check the label first!

Once it’s washed, let it air dry completely before filling it again.

The Best Clear Backpacks of 2023 Reviewed

1

Jomparo Clear Backpack

Jomparo Clear Backpack
Pros

  • Seven color options to choose from
  • Super strong and resistant PVC
  • Plenty of interior space

Cons

  • Top handle loosens with frequent use
Headlining our list is this completely clear backpack from Jomparo. Crafted from heavy-duty PVC, this clear backpack is ready for anything you have to throw at it. It can handle the bumps and scrapes of busy school hallways or the ups and downs of journeys across the world, making it the perfect partner for everyone from busy students to travel bloggers. There’s plenty of space in the main interior compartment for all of your most important items, along with a separate front pocket for your most-used accessories. There are even two mesh pockets on the sides for water bottles, too.
2

Amazon Basics School Backpack

Amazon Basics School Backpack
Pros

  • The study, durable design
  • Completely resistant to water
  • Lots of interior space and pockets

Cons

  • Not for very heavy books
Looking for a brilliant backpack to take to school or start off college in style? This clear backpack from the Amazon Basics range is a really affordable option with good quality construction and a spacious interior. It’s crafted from water-resistant PVC plastic, so you won’t need to worry about rain seeping in and washing your lecture notes away—and it has several pockets and pouches for various items, like school books, devices and accessories. This bag also comes with really solid shoulder straps that won’t fray or pull away from the body, allowing you to use this bag for years and years.
3

Uspeclare Clear Mini Backpack

uspeclare backpack
Pros

  • Easy to carry
  • Heavy-duty, waterproof construction
  • Strong shoulder straps

Cons

  • Not too much interior space
Next up, we have this miniature clear backpack from Uspeclare. This backpack may be small, but it’s surprisingly mighty, capable of storing plenty of items like books, bottles, stationery and everyday accessories without cracking under the pressure. It’s completely waterproof, offering total protection for all your items—making it naturally travel and Coachella ready. Made from heavy-duty PVC for maximum strength, it features a strong zipper closure and reinforced stitching throughout. The straps are also super secure and strong, so you can pick this bag up from any angle and haul it around on all your adventures without worrying about it falling apart.
4

Fomaris Heavy Duty Clear Backpack

Fomaris Heavy Duty Clear Backpack
Pros

  • Plastic is thick and strong
  • Easy entry into stadiums and events

Cons

  • Only two big pockets
If you’re a frequent traveler, concert-goer or outdoor adventurer then we shouldn’t have to tell you why you need a backpack that is ready to go through the wringer. This heavy-duty clear backpack from Fomaris is just right for adventurers and active people. It’s made of super-strong and very thick PVC, placing at about 50% thicker than most other competing products. The thickness gives the bag an amazing level of stability and strength, so you can take it absolutely anywhere without fear of it falling apart. It’s security-friendly, too, so you should be able to get into most concerts, stadiums and other events without any hassle with this bag on your back.
5

Hulisen Clear Sling Bag

Hulisen Clear Sling Bag
Pros

  • Fashionable sling design
  • Useful for everyday essentials

Cons

  • Not much space inside
Most of the backpacks on our list follow the classic backpack design, but what if you want something a little different? Well, this Hulisen sling backpack was made for everyone who likes to stand out from the crowd. It has a unique and fashionable shape, with just one adjustable nylon strap to sling over your shoulder as opposed to two. The classy shape of this bag makes it a nice fit for trendy students and young professionals in the big city, and it’s got all the space you need for your latest read, your smartphone and other accessories.

People Also Ask

  • Q: Why are clear backpacks good?

    A:Clear backpacks are great for security, helping you get through security lines more easily. They’re also convenient, letting you see everything inside and and access them quickly.

  • Q: What material are clear backpacks made of?

    A:Clear backpacks are usually made of clear PVC plastic.

  • Q: Why do schools want clear backpacks?

    A:A lot of schools encourage students to use clear backpacks to make it less likely for students to carry around weapons or drugs. On the downside, clear backpacks can inspire theft. We recommend keeping items like your wallet or ID in a jacket or pant pocket.

By Kristie Olivieri

Kristie is a documentary enthusiast, horror movie lover, and avid gamer. When not lost in a virtual world, they enjoy curling up with a good book and their feline friends.

