The Best Clear Backpacks For Concerts or School
Once big in the ‘90s, clear bags are going viral again. A clear backpack will be completely transparent, allowing you see exactly what’s inside. This comes in handy in so many situations, like going through security lines at a concert or trying to find that one notebook you need for the next class.
Most events, like concerts, sports, and festivals make bag-size exceptions for clear bags. On a similar note, some school districts are even requiring clear backpacks for safety. When it comes to backpacks, clear bags offer style, safety, and function. Check out the list below to see some of our favorite clear backpacks of 2023.
What Are the Advantages of Clear Backpacks?
Why would you want to use a clear backpack instead of a one with prints, colors, and patterns? Well, there are actually a whole bunch of benefits associated with clear backpacks, including the following:
Security lines and events
These days, when you want to get into a concert you can expect a security checkpoint with guards who need to check your bag. Standing in these lines is tiring enough, and it can be even more time-consuming when you have to open your bag and wait for the guard to dig around inside. With a clear backpack, guards can see everything with ease and will usually let you walk right on through. Plus, there are often exceptions to bag-size when you bring a clear bag or tote.
Easy access
I find that a clear bag helps me keep track of what I need to bring with me. Let’s say you’re a college student who got to class a little late, and you quickly need to find your books. With a regular bag, you might spend several minutes searching around for what you need—and with a clear backpack, you’ll find the right items right away.
Things To Look for in a High-Quality Clear Backpack
Size
Clear backpacks often come in smaller sizes than athletic bags from Under Armour or travel bags from SwissGear. Carefully consider what you need to keep in your bag. Also, think about how you will store private items like your wallet or ID. If you're traveling, you might consider a bag with a least one large pocket for clothes.
Durability
Backpacks tend to get tossed around a lot. They often get bumped as you walk along busy halls or streets and set on the ground. If you want your clear backpack to last more than one year, you need to find one that is tough and strong—and you can achieve this by looking for bags that are made with thick PVC plastic and strong stitching.
Design
Check the design of your backpack, too. Some of them are like classic school backpacks with a pair of shoulder straps, a main central compartment, and a couple of side pockets. But others can be very different, with sling designs or mini designs you might prefer.
How To Clean a Clear Backpack
Clear backpacks are usually made of PVC or vinyl, so they’re really easy to clean. Just take everything out of the bag before you begin and then wash it down with a simple water and soap solution. You may even be able to toss it into the washing machine to save time, but check the label first!
Once it’s washed, let it air dry completely before filling it again.
The Best Clear Backpacks of 2023 Reviewed
Jomparo Clear Backpack
Pros
- Seven color options to choose from
- Super strong and resistant PVC
- Plenty of interior space
Cons
- Top handle loosens with frequent use
Amazon Basics School Backpack
Pros
- The study, durable design
- Completely resistant to water
- Lots of interior space and pockets
Cons
- Not for very heavy books
Uspeclare Clear Mini Backpack
Pros
- Easy to carry
- Heavy-duty, waterproof construction
- Strong shoulder straps
Cons
- Not too much interior space
Fomaris Heavy Duty Clear Backpack
Pros
- Plastic is thick and strong
- Easy entry into stadiums and events
Cons
- Only two big pockets
Hulisen Clear Sling Bag
Pros
- Fashionable sling design
- Useful for everyday essentials
Cons
- Not much space inside
People Also Ask
Q: Why are clear backpacks good?
A:Clear backpacks are great for security, helping you get through security lines more easily. They’re also convenient, letting you see everything inside and and access them quickly.
Q: What material are clear backpacks made of?
A:Clear backpacks are usually made of clear PVC plastic.
Q: Why do schools want clear backpacks?
A:A lot of schools encourage students to use clear backpacks to make it less likely for students to carry around weapons or drugs. On the downside, clear backpacks can inspire theft. We recommend keeping items like your wallet or ID in a jacket or pant pocket.
