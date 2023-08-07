If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Passport Holders for 2023
Whether you’re a lifestyle blogger or hobbyist traveler, you need to keep your passport, tickets and other documents at the ready. And if there’s one thing for sure, a fanny pack can prove to be an awesome choice to store your travel documents, allowing you to take out the one that’s needed and get you on your toes before boarding.
If you’re someone who’s prone to stashing your handbags with trinkets, makeup products or electronic devices, you might risk your documents getting crumbled, lost or damaged. Maybe you’ve tried to put them in a travel wallet, but you’ve been disappointed by the low-quality materials and poor design. If this sounds like you, then it’s time to invest in a passport holder.
Designed with globetrotters in mind, these handy little cases keep your cards and documents together in one place. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the top passport holders of 2023!
How to Choose the Right Passport Holder: A Buyer’s Guide
There are many different types of passport holders available, but most of them do the same job. And with all the stress of planning a trip and gathering other essentials, you shouldn't struggle to find a quick option.
Material
From vinyl to leather, passport holders are available in a range of materials. Leather is one of the most popular materials among travelers because of its durability and stylish design. But it can be quite expensive. If you are looking for something more affordable, nowadays there are options that look almost identical to real leather but don’t cost as much.
Durability
Whether you travel frequently or just take a trip once every few years, you want something that’s going to last a lifetime. It should also have sturdy seams and a scratch-resistant finish to offer great value for the money invested. With scratch-resistant finishes, you can ensure that your passport remains in good condition for many years to come. Strong seams and reinforced stitching provide extra protection against wear and tear over time so you can rest easy knowing that your travel essentials are safe with you at all times. If possible, choose one with a zipper closure so that nothing falls out accidentally when opening it up while traveling.
RFID technology
For enhanced security, make sure the passport holder you choose comes equipped with a built-in RFID chip. These chips provide an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access to your personal data when traveling through airports and train stations.
Compartments
Another thing that you should think about before buying a new passport holder is the compartment that it has inside it. Extra compartments will allow you to carry more things with ease such as credit cards and IDs. It also helps if the compartments are separated by dividers so that you can easily fish out whatever item you need without having to rummage through everything else inside it.
Design
The design of the passport holder will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Some people prefer minimalist designs while others will feature embossing, zips, and shoulder straps.
Color variety
From rose gold to class black, there are many color options available for passport holders today.
How Much Does a Passport Holder Cost?
The cost of a passport holder varies widely depending on its size and whether it’s custom-made or mass-produced. For example, a basic leather passport case can be purchased for about $20 at many department stores. On the other hand, a custom passport case with embossing may cost between $50-$100.
Comparing the Best Passport Holders of 2023
Pascacoo Passport Holder
Pros
- Multi-functional elastic design
- Backed by a one-year warranty
- Advanced technology for maximum security
Cons
- Some may find the material a bit stiff
Lewis N. Clark Passport Holder
Pros
- Features multiple compartments
- Smooth zippers for easy access
- Adjustable neck strap
Cons
- Seams aren’t very durable
Acdream Passport Holder
Pros
- Available in a range of colors
- Can accommodate different items
Cons
- A bit more expensive than its competitors
Amazon Basics Passport Holder
Pros
- Exterior pocket for quicker access
- Nylon construction for added durability
- Zippered pocket to keep paper documents
Cons
- Only available in black
Hero Travel Supply Passport Holder
Pros
- Secure stitching for maximum durability
- Features four spacious pockets
Cons
- Design is not aesthetically pleasing
People Also Ask
Q: What can I store in my passport holder?
A:A passport holder can be used to store your passport, money, credit cards and other important travel documents. Some also include slots for boarding passes or tickets.
Q: Will my passport holder fit in my pocket or handbag?
A:Passport cases are designed to be carried in handbags or pockets and will not block access to any other items in your bag.
-
Q: What’s the difference between a passport holder and a passport case?
A:Passport holders are made to hold your passport and any extra documents, like boarding passes or itineraries. Since passport covers are specifically designed to protect your passport while traveling, they won’t get damaged in transit or when you’re on the go.
