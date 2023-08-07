Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Passport Holders for 2023

Author photo
Edited by Breanna Miller

Whether you’re a lifestyle blogger or hobbyist traveler, you need to keep your passport, tickets and other documents at the ready. And if there’s one thing for sure, a fanny pack can prove to be an awesome choice to store your travel documents, allowing you to take out the one that’s needed and get you on your toes before boarding.

If you’re someone who’s prone to stashing your handbags with trinkets, makeup products or electronic devices, you might risk your documents getting crumbled, lost or damaged. Maybe you’ve tried to put them in a travel wallet, but you’ve been disappointed by the low-quality materials and poor design. If this sounds like you, then it’s time to invest in a passport holder.

*Deep exhale*

Designed with globetrotters in mind, these handy little cases keep your cards and documents together in one place. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the top passport holders of 2023!

How to Choose the Right Passport Holder: A Buyer’s Guide

There are many different types of passport holders available, but most of them do the same job. And with all the stress of planning a trip and gathering other essentials, you shouldn't struggle to find a quick option.

Material

From vinyl to leather, passport holders are available in a range of materials. Leather is one of the most popular materials among travelers because of its durability and stylish design. But it can be quite expensive. If you are looking for something more affordable, nowadays there are options that look almost identical to real leather but don’t cost as much.

Durability

Whether you travel frequently or just take a trip once every few years, you want something that’s going to last a lifetime. It should also have sturdy seams and a scratch-resistant finish to offer great value for the money invested. With scratch-resistant finishes, you can ensure that your passport remains in good condition for many years to come. Strong seams and reinforced stitching provide extra protection against wear and tear over time so you can rest easy knowing that your travel essentials are safe with you at all times. If possible, choose one with a zipper closure so that nothing falls out accidentally when opening it up while traveling.

RFID technology

For enhanced security, make sure the passport holder you choose comes equipped with a built-in RFID chip. These chips provide an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access to your personal data when traveling through airports and train stations.

Compartments

Another thing that you should think about before buying a new passport holder is the compartment that it has inside it. Extra compartments will allow you to carry more things with ease such as credit cards and IDs. It also helps if the compartments are separated by dividers so that you can easily fish out whatever item you need without having to rummage through everything else inside it.

Design

The design of the passport holder will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Some people prefer minimalist designs while others will feature embossing, zips, and shoulder straps.

Color variety

From rose gold to class black, there are many color options available for passport holders today.

How Much Does a Passport Holder Cost?

The cost of a passport holder varies widely depending on its size and whether it’s custom-made or mass-produced. For example, a basic leather passport case can be purchased for about $20 at many department stores. On the other hand, a custom passport case with embossing may cost between $50-$100.

Comparing the Best Passport Holders of 2023

1

Pascacoo Passport Holder

Pascacoo Passport Holder
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Multi-functional elastic design
  • Backed by a one-year warranty
  • Advanced technology for maximum security

Cons

  • Some may find the material a bit stiff
If you’re looking for an organizer that can hold everything you need for a trip—from your passport and boarding pass to tickets and itinerary—this Pascacoo passport holder is perfect for you. Made with premium leather and excellent stitching quality, it keeps your passport safe while you’re on the move. Featuring an RFID blocking shield, this holder allows you to scan your passport without any struggle, which is especially important if you’re traveling internationally and want to be prepared for unexpected events.
What’s even better is that this passport holder has an elastic clip for added security. Championing our list with soft feel, sleek design and durable, eco-friendly materials, this passport holder is sure to become your favorite travel companion!
2

Lewis N. Clark Passport Holder

Lewis N. Clark Passport Holder
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Features multiple compartments
  • Smooth zippers for easy access
  • Adjustable neck strap

Cons

  • Seams aren’t very durable
Lewis N. Clark is the leading name in travel accessories, and its RFID-blocking passport holder is no exception. Made with strong fabric and self-repairing zippers, this passport holder has been designed to last through years of use. It also has a TravelDry fabric lining that will help keep your passport safe from moisture, ensuring that the information inside stays safe and sound. The exterior features multiple pockets for storing your boarding pass and other travel documents, as well as a clear ID window for easy identification at security checkpoints.
Featuring high-quality rip-stop nylon, this passport holder is light enough to slip in your pocket. With a slimline design and multiple compartments, this accessory is sure to resolve your travel document organizing issues.
3

Acdream Passport Holder

Acdream Passport Holder
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Available in a range of colors
  • Can accommodate different items

Cons

  • A bit more expensive than its competitors
The Acdream passport holder is the perfect accessory for any millennial on the go. Its faux leather material is heat- and water-resistant, so you can use it wherever your travels take you—from the beach to the mountains or even just around town. Comes equipped with advanced RFID blocking technology, it prevents 13.56 MHz or higher RFID signals from accessing your documents to keep them secure. It features nine different pockets to store your boarding pass, business card and vaccine proofs.
Having a lightweight and slim design, you can easily slip it into a pocket or bag for quick access without making your pockets bulky. This wallet comes in different colors and patterns, so you can find one that fits your style!
4

Amazon Basics Passport Holder

Amazon Basics Passport Holder
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Exterior pocket for quicker access
  • Nylon construction for added durability
  • Zippered pocket to keep paper documents

Cons

  • Only available in black
Whether you’re traveling across the city or around the world, the Amazon Basics passport holder will be your best friend. Unlike other passport holders, it has a zipper closure so you don’t have to worry about losing any item in the shuffle. Made from durable nylon, this can withstand the wear and tear of frequent use. The RFID blocking material keeps your personal information safe from prying eyes.
Having a full-length zippered pocket with a micromesh internal pocket, this passport holder makes it easy to organize your boarding pass or other travel documents on the go. Plus, it has dedicated slots for cards and currency, so you’ll always be ready for whatever comes your way on your next trip.
5

Hero Travel Supply Passport Holder

Hero Travel Supply Passport Holder
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Secure stitching for maximum durability
  • Features four spacious pockets

Cons

  • Design is not aesthetically pleasing
This passport case is made from high-quality ripstop nylon, so it’s durable and strong enough to last through even the most rigorous travel schedule. The premium YKK zipper keeps your passport secure and protected, while the secure stitching keeps everything intact. Being small enough to wear comfortably in a backpack or purse, this passport holder is large enough to fit all of your travel documents and identification cards securely so they don’t get lost or damaged during travel.
It also has RFID blocking technology to keep your information safe from unwanted access or theft. Available in five different colors, there’s one that will match any outfit or luggage set. And since it’s super lightweight and compact, it won’t take up much room in your luggage, either!

People Also Ask

  • Q: What can I store in my passport holder?

    A:A passport holder can be used to store your passport, money, credit cards and other important travel documents. Some also include slots for boarding passes or tickets.

  • Q: Will my passport holder fit in my pocket or handbag?

    A:Passport cases are designed to be carried in handbags or pockets and will not block access to any other items in your bag.

  • Q: What’s the difference between a passport holder and a passport case?

    A:Passport holders are made to hold your passport and any extra documents, like boarding passes or itineraries. Since passport covers are specifically designed to protect your passport while traveling, they won’t get damaged in transit or when you’re on the go.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Breanna Miller

Freelance writer and mother of four, Breanna Miller is an expert at establishing a work-life balance, divvying up time between her children and her work. When she's alone, she loves to binge The Kardashians and Bridgerton with a glass of moscato.

Related reads