The Best Face Rollers of 2024

Buying Guide: Face Rollers

What Is a Face Roller? A face roller is a facial massage tool that can help improve circulation, promote collagen production, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. They're typically made of stone, metal, or plastic, and have a smooth, cylindrical surface. Some may also contain additional features such as vibration, heat, or cold therapy in the form of an ice roller.

Benefits of Using Face Rollers

Promotes lymphatic drainage Your lymphatic system is a network of vessels and nodes that helps to filter out toxins and waste from your body. When your lymphatic system works properly, it promotes lymphatic drainage, blood circulation, and decreases bloating. A face roller helps to increase lymphatic draining so your skin looks more smooth.

Good for blood circulation Blood circulation is important for keeping skin healthy. Poor blood circulation may lead to various problems, including skin rashes, dull skin, and premature aging. A face roller can encourage better circulation and blood flow to your face, drastically improving its health and appearance.

Helps spread skincare products Our hands aren’t always very clean, so using them to spread skincare products like serums and moisturizers can sometimes do more harm than good. Face rollers help effectively spread the product and promote absorption while preventing the transfer of germs from your hands to your face.

Keeps the skin looking young Face rolling is a good way to keep your skin looking young. It also helps increase circulation to your face, giving you a natural rosy glow. Regular face rolling improves collagen and elastin production, which reduces the appearance of signs of aging.

Sharpens facial features Most people want a sharp jawline with highlighted cheekbones. However, getting these features isn’t all that easy. Face rollers help reduce the appearance of fat in certain regions along the bone to help you achieve a more chiseled face structure.

Reduces puffiness and swelling If you’ve ever woken up with puffy, swollen eyes, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to get rid of the problem. Eye rollers, especially cold rollers, are perfect for reducing puffiness by working the areas around the eyes.

Types of Face Rollers There are a few different types of face rollers on the market. Some are made with jade, some with rose quartz, and some are even made with gemstones like amethyst or turquoise.

Crystal face roller Crystal face rollers can improve circulation, help reduce puffiness and wrinkles, and give the skin a healthy glow. These crystals help release your chakra and give many benefits such as youth, serenity, and energy. Some rollers come in the form of a set that includes a gua sha, which helps with targeted drainage and face sculpting.

Non-crystal face roller A non-crystal face roller is made of smooth, polished stones rolled over the face to help promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. You can usually store them in a freezer and keep them cool to help with the puffiness.

Massage face roller Massage face rollers feature small nodes that massage the skin and help increase circulation. The nodes put pressure on your skin and help break down fat deposits, making them ideal for use on the neck or collarbones.

How to Choose the Right Roller

Material The material of the face roller is important as it determines its durability and impact on your skin. Crystals and stones are the most common material due to their natural properties. Plastics or metals are more durable, and not only are they cheaper, but they’re also more versatile than crystal or stone options.

Area How much skin your face roller targets is also an essential factor to consider. Wider rollers are great for fuller areas of the face like the forehead, cheeks, and jawline. However, most rollers have a small roller on the opposite end for targeted rolling around the eyes, nose, mouth, and temples. Look for a roller that gives you options to cover as much of your face as possible.

Usage Another aspect is what you intend to use the face roller for. If it's to apply skincare products, you need a roller that does not absorb liquids and oils and has a smooth surface. If you want the roller to reduce puffiness, you need one that you can chill at lower its temperature. Face rollers used to get rid of fatty chins and jawlines often have a wider surface area and may have some rubber or silicone spikes.

Handle The handle is an essential aspect of the face roller. If the handle is flimsy or poorly constructed, you could apply too much or too little pressure on your skin. Similarly, it should have an ergonomic shape that provides a good grip and allows you to maintain a firm hold. The handles on crystal rollers are often made of crystals to add to the aesthetic appeal, while most non-crystal rollers have rubber or plastic handles.

Compatibility This is mostly seen in the case of crystal rollers. You can choose a crystal or stone that aligns with your zodiac sign, or one that suits your facial needs. For example, rose quartz has great purifying qualities, while jade can promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Depending on the type of crystal or gem healing you’re looking for, you’d need a roller made from a compatible material.