If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Face Rollers of 2024
The healing power of massages and crystals has been well-known to mankind for centuries, and face rollers make the most of it. These rollers are often made from crystal or another soothing material to relax your skin. To help you restore your youthful glow, we’ve reviewed the best face rollers of 2024. They’re great for helping your face look slim and fresh, while combating signs of aging. We’ve included a range of top-quality products in our list, including the Deciniee jade roller, or top pick for its effective, dual-ended design. Let our buying guide help you find one that suits your needs.
Buying Guide: Face Rollers
What Is a Face Roller?
A face roller is a facial massage tool that can help improve circulation, promote collagen production, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. They're typically made of stone, metal, or plastic, and have a smooth, cylindrical surface. Some may also contain additional features such as vibration, heat, or cold therapy in the form of an ice roller.
Benefits of Using Face Rollers
Promotes lymphatic drainage
Your lymphatic system is a network of vessels and nodes that helps to filter out toxins and waste from your body. When your lymphatic system works properly, it promotes lymphatic drainage, blood circulation, and decreases bloating. A face roller helps to increase lymphatic draining so your skin looks more smooth.
Good for blood circulation
Blood circulation is important for keeping skin healthy. Poor blood circulation may lead to various problems, including skin rashes, dull skin, and premature aging. A face roller can encourage better circulation and blood flow to your face, drastically improving its health and appearance.
Helps spread skincare products
Our hands aren’t always very clean, so using them to spread skincare products like serums and moisturizers can sometimes do more harm than good. Face rollers help effectively spread the product and promote absorption while preventing the transfer of germs from your hands to your face.
Keeps the skin looking young
Face rolling is a good way to keep your skin looking young. It also helps increase circulation to your face, giving you a natural rosy glow. Regular face rolling improves collagen and elastin production, which reduces the appearance of signs of aging.
Sharpens facial features
Most people want a sharp jawline with highlighted cheekbones. However, getting these features isn’t all that easy. Face rollers help reduce the appearance of fat in certain regions along the bone to help you achieve a more chiseled face structure.
Reduces puffiness and swelling
If you’ve ever woken up with puffy, swollen eyes, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to get rid of the problem. Eye rollers, especially cold rollers, are perfect for reducing puffiness by working the areas around the eyes.
Types of Face Rollers
There are a few different types of face rollers on the market. Some are made with jade, some with rose quartz, and some are even made with gemstones like amethyst or turquoise.
Crystal face roller
Crystal face rollers can improve circulation, help reduce puffiness and wrinkles, and give the skin a healthy glow. These crystals help release your chakra and give many benefits such as youth, serenity, and energy. Some rollers come in the form of a set that includes a gua sha, which helps with targeted drainage and face sculpting.
Non-crystal face roller
A non-crystal face roller is made of smooth, polished stones rolled over the face to help promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. You can usually store them in a freezer and keep them cool to help with the puffiness.
Massage face roller
Massage face rollers feature small nodes that massage the skin and help increase circulation. The nodes put pressure on your skin and help break down fat deposits, making them ideal for use on the neck or collarbones.
How to Choose the Right Roller
Material
The material of the face roller is important as it determines its durability and impact on your skin. Crystals and stones are the most common material due to their natural properties. Plastics or metals are more durable, and not only are they cheaper, but they’re also more versatile than crystal or stone options.
Area
How much skin your face roller targets is also an essential factor to consider. Wider rollers are great for fuller areas of the face like the forehead, cheeks, and jawline. However, most rollers have a small roller on the opposite end for targeted rolling around the eyes, nose, mouth, and temples. Look for a roller that gives you options to cover as much of your face as possible.
Usage
Another aspect is what you intend to use the face roller for. If it's to apply skincare products, you need a roller that does not absorb liquids and oils and has a smooth surface. If you want the roller to reduce puffiness, you need one that you can chill at lower its temperature. Face rollers used to get rid of fatty chins and jawlines often have a wider surface area and may have some rubber or silicone spikes.
Handle
The handle is an essential aspect of the face roller. If the handle is flimsy or poorly constructed, you could apply too much or too little pressure on your skin. Similarly, it should have an ergonomic shape that provides a good grip and allows you to maintain a firm hold. The handles on crystal rollers are often made of crystals to add to the aesthetic appeal, while most non-crystal rollers have rubber or plastic handles.
Compatibility
This is mostly seen in the case of crystal rollers. You can choose a crystal or stone that aligns with your zodiac sign, or one that suits your facial needs. For example, rose quartz has great purifying qualities, while jade can promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Depending on the type of crystal or gem healing you’re looking for, you’d need a roller made from a compatible material.
Temperature
Good face rollers do not heat up quickly during use. The crystals tend to have high lattice energies, so the heat from your skin gets absorbed, but does not cause the overall roller to heat up. This helps keep your pores closed when using the roller and promotes fewer breakouts.
The Best Face Rollers
Deciniee Face Roller
Pros
- Comes in four color options
- Retains cool temperature
- Perfect for use on the whole face
- Helps incorporate skincare
Cons
- Delicate construction
The only thing better than a face roller is one that comes with a gua sha. If you’re looking for a roller that can do it all, the Deciniee face roller is definitely the one for you. The smooth stone roller helps improve blood circulation and increase drainage in your face. You don’t have to worry about uneven rolling as the roller is perfectly leveled. The smaller roller on the opposite end is ideal for incorporating eye creams and anti-wrinkle serums. This option is great for people who want to maximize the effect of their existing creams and serums. These benefits, along with the completely crystal design and gold accents, make it the best overall product on our list.
Latme Face Roller
Pros
- Can be put in the freezer
- Helps reduce puffiness
- Has a large rolling area
- Ergonomic handle for good grip
Cons
- Does not have a smaller roller
If you suffer from puffiness, we’re sure you’re used to freezing spoons and using them for a cooling effect. With the Latme face roller, you have a cooling tool and a roller all in one. Simply put this tool in the fridge or freezer and use it once in the morning and once before going to bed. The cooling effect can reduce puffiness and help to calm your skin after a stressful day. It comes in five different colors and has an ergonomic handle that ensures better grip and pressure control. With regular use, your skin will look healthier and less fatigued in the long run.
Baimei Face Roller
Pros
- Has five options to choose from
- Comes with a gua sha
- Does not absorb oils
- Keeps the skin cool when in use
Cons
- Intended for only light pressure
When it comes to incorporating facial oils and serums into your skin, the Baimei face roller is more effective than using your hands. Its smooth rolling surface engages the skin without being too harsh, and it doesn't spread germs. It has a natural cooling effect that you can increase by putting the roller in the fridge before use. The tool comes with a gua sha and has a very aesthetic packaging, making it perfect for gifting. Regular use along the jawline and cheekbones can help you get a more chiseled facial appearance.
Amirce Face Roller
Pros
- Comes with two types of rollers
- Perfect for working along facial bones
- Cool metallic finish
- Vibrates to massage the skin gently
Cons
- Does not have a gua sha
If your skin is sensitive and can’t stand the pressure of constantly rolling, you may want to try the Amirce face roller. This special roller has a built-in vibrating mechanism that massages your skin gently without causing any irritation. The metallic finish on the two rollers gives your skin a cooling effect and helps with the massage. The dual-sphere roller is perfect for your nose, cheekbones, and jawlines. The flat rolling option allows you to target the flatter areas of your face like the forehead. It's a great choice for people who want maximum results with minimal pressure.
PUR Botanicals Face Roller
Pros
- Comes in many colors and variations
- Can include gua sha or derma roller
- Stimulates lymphatic drainage
- Easy to chill in fridge or freezer
Cons
- Handles are a bit small
The PUR Botanicals face roller is a versatile multi-use roller. It comes in various options, including a simple roller, along with a crystal roller or one with a gua sha and derma roller. You can easily pick one to incorporate into your daily skincare routine based on your needs. Whether you put it in a freezer or not, the rolling surface stays cool. It's completely neutral against your skin and does not cause irritation of any kind. Since it promotes better drainage and blood circulation, your face looks fresher and stays youthful for longer.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How often can I use a facial roller?
A:You can use a face roller every day on your skin for about five minutes in the morning and five at night. Continuous use will help you notice that your skin seems fresher and less puffy. Don't exert much pressure when using a face roller, as you may bruise your face.
-
Q: Will a face roller make my jawline sharper?
A:A face roller helps your jawline look sharper by reducing puffiness, promoting better drainage, and working the fat stored under the skin. However, it can only enhance the natural shape of your jawline.
-
Q: Can I use a face roller if I have severe acne?
A:You can use a face roller if you have severe acne, so long as you disinfect your roller after each use and use it only at the end of your skincare routine. Don't apply so much pressure that you pop pimples—just enough to promote better blood flow and reduce redness.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.