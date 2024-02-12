If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
MINT Curling Iron Review
Curling irons are perfect for people who want defined curls and don’t have time to curl hair overnight. The MINT Curling Iron, known for its salon-quality performance, becoming a favorite among beauty enthusiasts and professionals alike. This curling iron creates long-lasting curls with its 2 heated ceramic barrels and gives your hair a healthy and frizz-free finish. In this review, we’ll delve into this wand’s features like an extra-long ceramic barrel, a tight clamp for precise styling, adjustable temperature settings, and a convenient auto-shutoff feature.
MINT Curling Irons
Pros
- Provides long-lasting curls
- Constant and even heat for consistent curls
- Extra long barrel for long hair
Cons
- Extra length is not necessary for short hair
The MINT Curling Iron is used in over 10,000 salons across the United States. This specific curling iron has an extra-long, double ceramic barrel which is for curling long hair. The barrel pust out constant, even heat to give your hair a frizz-free and shiny look, and the easy glide clamp works well so that you can hold your style and release easily. You can customize adjustable temperature settings, ranging from 270 to 430° F (130 to 220° C), a feature that makes this iron work exceptionally well on all hair textures. This curling iron also features an auto-shutoff feature that turns the curling iron off after 60 minutes.
From the Manufacturer
- Extra-long ceramic barrel
- Features easy glide clamp and comfort grip
- 270-430° F temperature range
- Suitable for all hair textures and lengths
- Dual voltage of 120-240V
- Automatic shut-off function
- Built with durable materials
Customer Review
One customer left a 5-star review commenting on the heating power and functionality of this curling iron, saying, "As a hairstylist I NEED to have a reliable curling iron. The Mint Tools X-long iron is IT. I always feel like curling irons are too short and this has an extra long barrel to ensure your long hair clients will have a consistent curl. It heats up instantly and curls the hair beautifully. To all my hair besties out there, mint tools curling irons are amazing and get your hands on them!"
People Also Ask
-
Q: How do I use the MINT Hair Curling Iron?
A:To use the curling iron, first set a custom temperature and wait a few minutes until it's warm. Meanwhile, section off your hair with clips, and wrap a section around the barrel, hold it for a few seconds, typically no more than 8 seconds at a time, and then release. Repeat this process for each section of your hair.
-
Q: How do I maintain the MINT Hair Curling Iron?
A:For maintenance, always make sure the iron is unplugged and cooled down before storing. Wipe down the barrel with a soft, dry cloth after each use to remove any product buildup. Do not immerse the curling iron in water.
-
Q: How can I adjust the temperature?
A:The MINT Hair Curling Iron features temperature control button with a temperature range from 270-430°F. Simply press the button next to your desired temperature according to your hair type and styling needs.
-
Q: Is the MINT Hair Curling Iron safe for color-treated hair?
A:Yes, the MINT Hair Curling Iron is safe to use on color-treated hair. However, it is recommended to use it on a lower temperature setting and a heat protectant spray to prevent potential damage to colored hair.
-
Q: What is the best temperature to use?
A:The best temperature depends on your hair type. For fine or color-treated hair, try a temperature lower than 200°F to prevent damage or hair loss. For thick or coily hair types, a higher temperature, up to 400°F can be used.
