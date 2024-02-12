MINT Curling Iron Review

1

The MINT Curling Iron is used in over 10,000 salons across the United States. This specific curling iron has an extra-long, double ceramic barrel which is for curling long hair. The barrel pust out constant, even heat to give your hair a frizz-free and shiny look, and the easy glide clamp works well so that you can hold your style and release easily. You can customize adjustable temperature settings, ranging from 270 to 430° F (130 to 220° C), a feature that makes this iron work exceptionally well on all hair textures. This curling iron also features an auto-shutoff feature that turns the curling iron off after 60 minutes.

From the Manufacturer

Extra-long ceramic barrel

Features easy glide clamp and comfort grip

270-430° F temperature range

Suitable for all hair textures and lengths

Dual voltage of 120-240V

Automatic shut-off function

Built with durable materials

Customer Review

One customer left a 5-star review commenting on the heating power and functionality of this curling iron, saying, "As a hairstylist I NEED to have a reliable curling iron. The Mint Tools X-long iron is IT. I always feel like curling irons are too short and this has an extra long barrel to ensure your long hair clients will have a consistent curl. It heats up instantly and curls the hair beautifully. To all my hair besties out there, mint tools curling irons are amazing and get your hands on them!"