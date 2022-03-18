Making her case! Alisha Boe is all about the low-rise pant trend — but she has conditions. “I hate to say it, but I’m enjoying the low-rise, but they need to be slouchy trousers. Jeans are a hard no,” the 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why alum said to Us Weekly. “That’s ridiculous, who can look good in low-rise jeans?”

Instead, the #AerieREAL ambassador is all about loose-fitting silhouettes. “They need to be loose so it’s like, ‘Oh, these are my boyfriend’s pants and I just rolled out of bed — that kind of thing,” she joked to Stylish.

When it comes to styling? “Depends on how I’m feeling that day, but it might be a tube top or a crop top. That could be hot,” she said. At the end of the day though, Boe is all about wearing outfits that make her feel confident in her own skin — whether they’re on trend or not.

“I think the most important thing for anybody to feel when they get dressed in the morning is to wear things that make you feel confident,” she explained.

Some of her go-to “feel good” items (in addition to her love of low-rise pants!) include pops of color. “What’s making me happy is just playing with more bright colors — it’s more fun,” she told Stylish. Her favorite top at the moment is the Aerie Rebel Cropped Tank.

And while she’s all about Aerie’s amazing clothes, her organic partnership with the brand is rooted in their positive mission and impact. “I’m so happy to be part of a campaign that really promotes natural bodies and body positivity,” the actress told Stylish. “Growing up, it’s so important to have representation of women, girls and men that actually look like real people. It’s so important for our own mental health… Magazines, film and TV should reflect real life — not these unrealistic beauty standards.”

Boe is also doing her part to make social media a more positive space by posting feel good videos on TikTok. “Social media is something that I’ve learned to navigate and I love to make sure that we all have a more healthy way of being online and looking out for each other,” she told Us.

