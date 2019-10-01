



Alisha Boe has mesmerized Us with her incredible acting skills as Jessica Davis on 13 Reasons Why since the show’s premiere on Netflix in March 2017, and fans have been glued to their television screens as they’ve watched her character grow and evolve throughout each season.

Since the beginning of the hit series, Boe has been seen rocking the perfect berry lip, and at Burt’s Bees #NatureBlackOut event at The Eveleigh in West Hollywood, the 22-year-old told Us the exact color.

“I’ve been using Burt’s Bees tinted lip balm in Red Dahlia every day on the set of 13 Reasons Why. I’ve been using that as chapstick and that’s been my lip color since I was 19,” she revealed while encouraging Burt’s Bees consumers to make a #ChangeforNature pledge.

While Boe has added this moisture-rich berry balm to her beauty routine since the start of the show, she admitted that she hasn’t become a makeup pro just yet.

“I kind of just trust my makeup artist to do whatever she wants because I’m not great with makeup. … Because I can’t do my makeup every day, I can’t get better,” she joked.

Something she has learned when it comes to beauty? A cat eye! “Last year I realized I can really pull off a winged eyeliner! I gotta say, but I just have to learn to do that myself,” she joked.

When she’s not on set or heading to an event, Boe likes to keep her look minimalistic for the most part. “I try not to wear makeup when I’m not working. I have such sensitive skin, so on days where I don’t have to wear foundation, I just try to have really clean skin” she said.

“I’ll go to the grocery store straight out of the shower without styling my hair and maybe will just paint on some eyebrows to not terrify people and just be as natural as possible,” the actress added.

But, if Boe’s enjoying a girl’s night out, that’s a different story: “If I’m going out with my friends, I love to put on a red lip, some eyeliner and style my hair with a curling iron. … I love dressing down and I love dressing up!” she told Stylish.

