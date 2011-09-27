Gwyneth Paltrow has one of the most impressive — and extensive — resumes in Hollywood. In addition being an Oscar-winning actress, the mom-of-two has flexed her vocal chords on Glee and in Country Strong and maintains a successful healthy lifestyle website, GOOP.com. In honor of her 39th birthday, here are the top five things we've learned from the blonde beauty since making her big screen debut.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth through the years

1. Invest when it comes to your skin-care regimen. For the 2011 Emmys, the star indulged in a 90-minute Apple Stem Cell treatment, which leaves the face, neck and chest looking youthful, tight and glowing for $350 at the Sonya Dakar Clinic. For everyday anti-aging, she uses two wonder gadgets by Clarisonic: the Opal Sonic Fusion ($185) and Mia skin-cleansing crush ($149). "I've been obsessed with mine ever since I started using it. I've seen a real difference I my skin," she wrote in a July GOOP newsletter.

2. Maintain your figure with checks and balances. "I do 45 minutes of cardio five days a week and 45 minutes of muscular structure work, because I like to eat," Paltrow told SELF magazine. "If I'm prepping for something or I've been eating a lot of pie, I do two hours a day, six days a week for two weeks."

PHOTOS: Gwyneth's most obnoxious quotes

3. Never stop experimenting with new looks. While some seasoned stars rely on what they know looks good (e.g. Jennifer Aniston and her LBDs), Paltrow is one star won't hesitate to try a new trend. Her recent bold red carpet moves include a Roksanda Ilincic dress with a naval-grazing neckline, a midriff-baring number by Pucci that she donned to the 2011 Emmys, and her trio of eye-popping orange dresses she wore in early September.

4. Work sleek and shiny strands. Even though Paltrow has a penchant for different wardrobe choices, she tends plays it safe with her hair, leaving it in a sleek blowout. Her hair pro David Babaii for Couture Colour tells Us Weekly that he always uses Couture Colour Pequi Oil on the actress' blonde strands. The formula delivers softness and shine without weighing it down — a key for the star's fine strands.

PHOTOS: Gwyneth's surprise BFFs

5. Build a versatile wardrobe. The Contagion actress teamed up with luxury online retailer net-a-porter, where she curated a boutique that mixed key closet basics. "These are great pieces which are versatile enough to wear to the office and during your leisure time," Paltrow wrote on GOOP.com, about her picks including cotton tanks, jersey dresses, and tailored blazers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!