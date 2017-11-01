Remember when you wanted Cher Horowitz’s closet in Clueless? Just wait until you see Kimberly Guilfoyle’s closet! When she built the apartment on Central Park in New York City she knew she needed the space for her collection of shoes, handbags, and of course, clothes! Watch the video above to see how she does it.

“Every girl knows you can never have enough closet space. And in New York City, wow it’s like you need a magic wand to figure it out. I tried to make sure to maximize every inch of space.” Guilfoyle, 48, had floor-to-ceiling shelves built that not only house her jewelry and purses, but also her massive collection of shoes.

The Fox News cohost of The Five explained that on the show she sits in the ‘leg chair’ so needs to make sure her shoes are always on point. “One of the questions that I get asked all the time and I’m terrified to answer it or actually know the true answer: ‘How many pairs of shoes do you have?’ Really good question. This is why it pays to be bad at math. The truth would frighten me.” She admitted to Us, “There have been estimates of about 500 pairs. Is that more than Imelda Marcos? I think it is.”

Her handbag collection isn’t too shabby either. One of her favorite purses is her Alexander McQueen Knuckle Box Clutch. “When I was going to the White House for the Press Correspondents’ Dinner, I was on Delta Airlines and they told me that this was a weapon – brass knuckles!” She ended up having to ship the bag to herself to not have it confiscated.

To see what else Guilfoyle’s closet holds, watch the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!