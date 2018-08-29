Prepare yourself to be totally mesmerized. Today in sci-fi brings Us the latest trend in freaky fashion-meets-beauty: celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France and transgender model Andreja Pejic have all been spotted on social media rocking A.Human futuristic body modification accessories.

The concept, which was conceived by Simon Huck (longtime friend of the Kardashians and the owner of Command PR), is said to be the first fashion brand that specializes in body modifications instead of clothes — and it’s actually an immersive art experience too. The pieces are meant to look like they are part of your skin! It’s wild.

Kardashian, for instance, rocked an unreal choker necklace that, get this, syncs to the beat of her heart in her Instagram Story, telling her fans, “My necklace glows like a heartbeat. It moves to the rhythm of my heartbeat. Thank you A. Human.” Chrissy, meanwhile, showed off the feathered design worn on her chest while hanging out with her daughter Luna in her Instagram Story, thanking the brand with a simple “I’m feeling it.”

Tan France also showed off a futuristic Tudor collar, which is the very first living piece of jewelry made of ruffled “skin” and bioreactive crystals. And last but not least, Pejic rocked a scapular bone design called The Pinnacle, a collaboration with designer and former Lady Gaga creative director Nicola Formichetti.

Want in? A.Human is letting Us all explore the future of self-expression through an immersive, interactive art experience in NYC’s SOHO neighborhood starting on September 5. Tickets are available now and will run you $40.

Until then, we’ll leave you with a quote from A.Human’s feed to ponder: “When you can change your body like you change your clothes, does your appearance lose all meaning or does mean everything?”

