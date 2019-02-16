It’s in their DNA! Adriana Lima, known for her sultry style and stunning beauty looks, sat down with Stylish at the end of New York Fashion Week to dish on how she adds a touch of sexiness to her get-ups, the makeup products she can’t get enough of right now and why it’s a common occurrence to find little makeup fingerprints in her bathroom.

“Usually when I go to an event, I carry a few different beauty products with me,” the Victoria’s Secret model said. “I take my Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink lipstick, my fragrance (which I never share with anyone) and sometimes a powder.”

But before grabbing her go-to necessities and heading out the door, the mom of two to daughters, Valentina, 10, and Sienna, 7, often catches them rummaging through her makeup drawer.

“My daughters are definitely girly girls,” the Maybelline spokesmodel told Stylish. “Sometimes when I’m working in Miami, they come out to watch me get my hair and makeup done and then I find them in my room later going through my makeup,” she added. “I’ve definitely come home to find little makeup fingerprints around my bathroom!”

And luckily for them, they have tons of goodies to play and experiment with as Lima herself loves to do. “I think my makeup motto during NYFW versus every day is to be bold. I definitely like to play with color when I’m attending Fashion Week events because it’s all about an overall cool look and to me that includes the glam.”

When it comes to choosing her outfit for a night out, the 37-year-old swears by adding heels to amp up the sexiness. “There is nothing sexier to me than a sheer tight with heels. I think it’s super sexy and elegant. … I really love timeless looks,” she revealed.

If she’s not out on the town, you can find Lima rocking athleisure wear and hitting a boxing or Pilates class.

“I know for a lot of people going to the gym is like torture, but for me it really helps get out any frustrations or stress. It also helps to get out of my head because I’m just focused on the workout,” she dished.

