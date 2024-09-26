Adriana Lima has returned to the runway.

Lima, 43, was the talk of the Schiaparelli spring 2025 show during Paris Fashion Show on Thursday, September 26. For her first runway in six years, the model wore a black-and white plaid mini dress featuring a deep V-neck, a structured collar, a corset back, short puffy sleeves and gold buttons. She accessorized with a gold bracelet, scrappy sandals and a nude leather purse.

For glam, Lima donned soft glam inlacing pink lips, rosy cheeks and subtle eye makeup. Her hair was slicked into a bun.

Lima previously walked in a Schiaparelli show in 2018, wearing a see-through teal gown featuring long sleeves, a cutout top and an open skirt. Underneath, she wore sky blue sequin leggings equipped with a cherry red design and matching boots.

The model sported minimal makeup, including manicured eyebrows, glowy skin and nude lips. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and styled in a slicked-back updo.

This marks Lima’s first catwalk since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018. At the time, she shut down the show in a sheer bedazzled top. Underneath, she wore a white lace bra and cheeky underwear. Lima topped off her look with a feathered aura and matching heels.

Elsewhere during the show, Lima, who served as a Victoria’s Secret Angel for nearly 20 years, strutted down the catwalk in a black lace plunging bodysuit. She teamed the style with a silver moon attached to her back and star-embellished heels.

Following the show, Lima took to Instagram to gush about her time walking the VS runway.

“Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and, most importantly, not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly,” she gushed in the since-deleted social media post.

More recently, Lima made an appearance at the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premiere in November 2023, causing fans to wonder if she had gotten plastic surgery because of her “unrecognizable” look.

Lima later shut down the allegations, telling Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that she was “in shock” seeing her red carpet pics.

“I was like, ‘That’s not me,’” she said. “Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that … you can see yourself differently.”

Lima continued, “I didn’t get offended or anything, though — I was laughing. The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modeling at 16 but I will never be 16 again. I’m 42, and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself. I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone.”