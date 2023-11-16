Adriana Lima will never go out of style.

While Lima is most known for her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel on and off the catwalk, her red carpet looks are just as fierce. From flirty mini dresses and classic jeans to gorgeous gowns and powerful pantsuits, Lima has slayed every outfit she’s put together.

In November 2023, she rocked a Ferragamo mini dress featuring a black bodice with bright red pleats on the skirt while attending the Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes premiere. She paired the frock with opaque black tights and strappy crimson heels. She matched her glam to the number and rocked cherry lips along with face-snatching eyeshadow.

Another look she commanded attention in came at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. At the time, she wore a stunning Ralph & Russo gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and an A-line skirt. Half of the ensemble included a white silky fabric while the rest was finished with intricate blue, silver and pearl beading.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see Lima’s most memorable fashion moments through the years.