Adriana Lima wants trolls to stop talking about her face.

The 42-year-old supermodel took to social media on Wednesday, November 15, to address plastic surgery rumors. “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk and three dogs … thanks for your concern,” Lima wrote over a fresh-faced selfie posted via her Instagram Story.

In recent months, critics have accused Lima of getting “too many” facial injections, saying fillers have given the runway star a “balloon face.” Some even suggested she had a facelift.

Others have come to Lima’s defense, reminding haters that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently welcomed another child. Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers welcomed their first baby together — a boy — in August 2022.

Lima announced her son’s birth via Instagram, sharing, “Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light. Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color … the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS ~ 08/29/22.”

Lima is already the mother of daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 11 whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2016, two years after calling it quits. Lima moved on with Lemmers, 42, in 2021. Lemmers, for his part, has two children from a previous relationship: Miah and Lupo.

Lima has been candid about the joys of motherhood, previously telling Vogue that one of her favorite things to do as a family is spend time around the dinner table and enjoy a sit-down meal. “Everyone is always running around getting to work or school or other activities that it’s nice to take a moment together and enjoy each other,” she told the outlet in 2016.

When it comes to her little ones, Lima is fiercely protective. She joked about wanting to take extreme measures to keep her girls out of harm’s way. “I would have put them in bubble wrap if it wouldn’t make me look like a crazy person,” she said. “I still always want to protect them, but I know they are resilient girls.”

Lima exclusively told Us Weekly in 2019 that she loves spending time with her “girly girls,” who are equally obsessed with beauty and fashion. “Sometimes when I’m working in Miami, they come out to watch me get my hair and makeup done, and then I find them in my room later going through my makeup,” she gushed at the time.