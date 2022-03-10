New beginnings. Amanda Bynes may have loved her heart tattoo once upon a time, but the 35-year-old actress has decided to remove the ink on her face.

“Tattoo removal progress,” the She’s the Man star captioned a Wednesday, March 9, Instagram video. In the clip, Bynes took off her glasses to show her 43,000 Instagram followers how the design on her left cheek has faded.

The star first debuted the design in December 2019 on her since-deleted Instagram account. Bynes also has a tattoo on her right leg that reads: “See you on the other side.”

Removing her face ink isn’t the only change the star has made to her appearance. The Amanda Show star also decided to switch up her hairstyle. While she was rocking dip-dyed gray locks earlier this week, she’s since embraced an all-black hue.

“Bye bye ombré hair,” Bynes captioned an Instagram video. Her hair is pulled back into a bun, but the light strands are clearly gone. While the comments were turned off on her post, we imagine fans are all about the star’s new look.

Both of these updates on her appearance come just days after Bynes launched her Instagram account. Her first post was a video in which she thanked her fans for their support as she prepares for a hearing to end her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2013.

“What’s up Instagram, Amanda Bynes here,” the Nickelodeon alum said in the video. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.” The star went on to tag a handful of news outlets, including Us Weekly.

Bynes initially requested to terminate her conservatorship on February 23, along with a capacity declaration that stated she was mentally fit to look after herself.

In the court documents, which were obtained by Us, Bynes’ psychiatrist wrote that the actress has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing or ability to modulate mood and affect and suffer no thought disorders.”

Over the past couple of years, Bynes has furthered her education. She enrolled in and graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. According to her Instagram bio, she also has a perfume line in the works. “Check back for updates on new fragrance,” her page reads.

