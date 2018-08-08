Amanda Bynes: What’s in My Bag?

Amanda Bynes is making a comeback. As she prepares for her return to TV later this year, the star — who’s graduating from California’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising this fall — has also been focusing on her fashion line, Vintage by A.B., launching spring 2019. “I’m constantly drawing ideas,” she says.

Bynes, 32, opens her Maison Goyard tote for Us.

Writing a Legend

“My Montblanc Marilyn Monroe pen was given to me by a costar on the set of Hairspray. I keep it with me all the time.”

Jam Session

“I don’t care what anyone thinks, I still have an iPod. Right now, I listen to Post Malone.”

Coming Up Flowers

“I told my student advisor at FIDM that I love anything rose scented. The next time I saw her, she had the Crabtree & Evelyn rose hand cream for me, which I thought was so sweet of her.”

Common Scents

“Every Christmas, my mother [Lynn] gets me the 1936 Special Edition Vanille perfume. She’s been doing it for the better part of 10 years now. Every time I put it on, it reminds me of her.”

In Her Roots

“My new colorist Evelyn Arrieta at Roil Salon has me on this new hair routine, which includes me taking care of my darker hair. I am now using this amazing Oribe dry shampoo because of her.”

What else is inside Bynes’ bag? A black Yves Saint Laurent cardholder; a Samsung Galaxy; Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones in Gloss White; a Prada coin pouch; Celine sunglasses; Garnier SkinActive Clean+ Charcoal Wipes; a Mario Badescu Rose Water spray; Kylie Cosmetics So Cute Lip Gloss; Essie nail polish in Ballet Slippers; a La Mer lip balm; a NYX lip liner in 853; a Sheila Stotts hairbrush; a Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Makeup Setting Spray; a MAC Blott Powder in Medium Dark; a Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Bronzed Bell; a mini sketchpad from FIDM; One-A-Day Women’s gummies; Cinnamon Mentos; Emi Jay Chevron hair ties and a Kind bar in Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate.

