Change is good! After rocking her signature short blonde buzzcut for 15 years, Amber Rose is ready to let it grow. The model revealed exclusively to Stylish why she’s wearing wigs lately.

“I’m kind of just getting bored and maybe I’ll do it again in a little while, but right now I just want to grow my hair out, so that’s why I’m wearing a lot of different wigs,” she revealed exclusively to Us on November 28.

I live for these super cute @fashionnova sets 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

And while she’s switching up her length, she wants to stay true to her roots. “I was meant to be a blonde,” Rose explained. “I’m good with just blonde wigs for now until my hair grows out and I really, really want a ponytail. I know it might sound corny, but as a girl it’s been so many years since I’ve pulled my hair back in a ponytail and I just miss it!”

The model mom, who is working on Chocolate Rose, a lounge with all-male staff each weekend at the Chocolate Lounge Las Vegas, shared that she visits the same cosmetic surgeon as Kim Kardashian to keep her face flawless. “I highly suggest Dr. Diamond out of Beverly Hills. I like live over there,” she confessed. “He has face tightening which is just this heated thing that he puts over your face for a good 15 minutes, so it’s skin tightening. He does Botox, he does fillers, he does dermabrasion … he’s amazing.”

Happy Belated, @amberrose! Loved that we got to prepare your beautiful face for your birthday celebrations! A post shared by Dr. Jason Diamond MD (@drjasondiamond) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

For those of Us who don’t live in Beverly Hills or aren’t up for the pricey treatments that the stars love, Rose has some tips within reach no matter where you are. “I use Clinique mild face wash and then I’ll use the La Mer moisturizer before I go to bed and I’ll kind of just cake it on and when it’s still not fully rubbed in and then I’ll wake up and my skin is glowing,” she said. “If La Mer is a bit expensive for you, you can use the Nivea Cream that comes in the container that you kind of turn open. You can get that at CVS and honestly, it works just as well.”

For any expectant moms out there, she also shared her secret to avoiding stretch marks. “I use Raw African Shea Butter,” she said of her go to body product. “I put it in the microwave for about 45 seconds and it turns into a really thick brown oil and I just rub it all over my body and then I’ll walk around with a robe on for a while, but your robe will totally get ruined, so get a robe from Target, don’t wear nothing nice. I used that through my whole pregnancy with Sebastian and I didn’t get one stretch mark.”

Even while wearing fake hair, we love how Rose keeps it refreshingly real!

