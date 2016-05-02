A little bit country and a whole lot of glam! The 2016 American Country Countdown Awards, held on May 1 in Los Angeles, brought out country’s brightest stars who did not disappoint on the red carpet and stage.

Although Carrie Underwood rocked four looks during the night, her red carpet dress caused quite the stir. Her sheer-skirted Gauri & Nainika featured a dramatic tiered skirt and see-through bodice, a perfect way to display her postbaby body that she worked so hard for. Backstage, she told Us Weekly that she does “tabata timer workouts because you can do those with anything. I like it because I like feeling strong.”

Going for the gold, Jennifer Nettles glittered during her opening set in a metallic suit by Genny. She wore matching 18-karat gold Ippolita hoops and gold Rene Caovilla sandals embellished with Swarovski crystals.

