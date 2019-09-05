When you think of American Eagle, your mind probably veers to your favorite pair of blue jeans, best Aerie underwear and all of those awesome T-shirts you used to hoard back in the day. Well, soon you’ll be able to add beauty products too, thanks to its upcoming new line.

Right now both in-store and online, you can currently score a range of products from brands like BH Cosmetics, Undone and Lip Smacker at the retailer. But soon, the offerings are going to get an upgrade thanks to a top-secret new line. While details are scarce, the company’s CEO believes it’ll be your new must-have.

“We have a special name for it, a special kickoff and we’re going to surprise everybody so we’re not going to tell you now and it will be very exciting,” said CEO Jay Schottenstein during an interview with CNBC. “We’ve done some customer research it’s been very positive. We think this is a big opportunity for us to get into the beauty business.”

American Eagle was in the news this week for showing a slump in sales, with shares falling 14 percent in New York. But the brand is hopeful that this is only temporary and it expects sales to increase this quarter.

According to American Eagle, this big beauty launch will happen before the holiday season, which as you’re already well-aware, is quickly sneaking up on Us! Stay tuned to see what’s to come.

