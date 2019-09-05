



You can now get your hands on the Justin Bieber Here + Now deodorant from Schmidt’s Naturals, but you have to act fast!

Starting today, Thursday, September 5, until Saturday, September 7, customers can purchase the brand new gender-neutral, natural deodorant. However, after 48 hours the highly anticipated item will no longer be available until it officially launches on Tuesday, October 1. Or until supplies last!

Back in May, the “Love Yourself” singer announced the collaboration in an Instagram post. Alongside a promo image of the performer holding his hands up shirtless, he teased the news. “Ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

The award-winning artist teamed up with the brand, helping select the essential oils for a fragrance with a mix of spicy citrus, warm florals and woody base notes. This launch is the first sensitive skin introduction for the activated charcoal series. The clean formula works to neutralize odors for a fresh aroma.

Bieber also helped design the striking packaging, which features sharp black print on a bright mustard yellow background with a white container. Written just above the brand’s name is, “Be kind. Stress less. Hug more.”

This motto is clearly in correlation with the reasoning behind the name Here + Now, which has a focus on prioritizing physical and mental wellness.

“At Schmidt’s, we believe in the power of self-care and each and every one of our products is crafted based on that passion, including Here+Now,” the CEO Ryu Yokoi said in a statement from the brand. “We’re thrilled to introduce a natural deodorant that is not only effective, but also serves as a call to mindfulness and living in the moment. As a co-creator, Justin has been integral in the development of Here+Now by bringing his own personal journey with self-care to the table.”

For $10.99 you can get the product at schmidts.com now.

