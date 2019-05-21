Justin Bieber is expanding his resume, which includes musician, fashion designer and now beauty product developer — specifically deodorant.

On Tuesday, May 21, the “Love Yourself” singer announced in an Instagram post that he’s partnering with the natural deodorant brand Schmidt’s for a new version of the sweat-absorbing wonder called Here + Now.

The snap shows the shirtless 25-year-old with his tatted-up arms raised in front of a cloudy sky. “Ready for Here + Now… new collab coming this Fall with @schmidtsnaturals,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

According to the brand, the inspiration for the name comes from the idea of being present, serving as a small reminder to make small, intentional choices that can help people lead happier and healthier lives. The company’s main priority has always been wellness — both physical and mental.

“Here + Now has various meanings, but to me it’s about being present in daily life,” Schmidt’s CEO Michael Cammarata told Ad Age. “Schmidt’s started as a name, and it’s become more of a movement. We’ve proved natural does work. We don’t limit availability. We’re able to make natural products accessible. I think the partnership with Justin really shows the brand extends beyond a niche.”

Bieber has been all about mental rejuvenation lately, updating fans in honest and real posts about his mental state.

In February, he opened up in an interview with Vogue, revealing that he became depressed during his tour from March 2016 to July 2017. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about,” he said. “I was lonely. I needed some time.”

A month later he told his fans on Instagram he wanted to keep them in the loop, but that he was “struggling a lot.” He continued, “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

Since then, he has posted occasionally updates on how he’s feeling and managing his wellbeing.

This new partnership seems like a great way for him to continue to promote his mental health message while also tapping into a market that is completely new to him. After all, he has his wife — Hailey Bieber — to show him the ropes, seeing as she applied for the Bieber Beauty trademark back in April.

Who knows, maybe Mr. and Mrs. Bieber will do a grooming product together in the near future!

