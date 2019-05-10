It’s here! After two weeks of teasing fans, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran released their new collaboration, “I Don’t Care,” at midnight on Friday, May 10.

The single, produced by Max Martin, Shellback and Fred, finds the “Love Yourself” singer, 25, tackling his mental health struggles head-on with lyrics such as, “With all these people all around / I’m crippled with anxiety / But I’m told it’s where we’re supposed to be / You know what? It’s kinda crazy ‘cause I really don’t mind / And you make it better like that.”

The rest of the song seems to be a love letter of sorts to Justin’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and Sheeran’s rumored wife, Cherry Seaborn.

“‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear,” the Grammy winners croon during the chorus. “Yeah, you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah.”

A source told Us Weekly in February that Justin “struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future,” noting that he also “sees a therapist” and “several doctors.”

The Canada native spoke candidly about his battle with depression, which led him to cancel the final dates of his 2017 Purpose world tour, during a joint interview with Hailey, 22, in Vogue’s March cover story.

“It’s been so hard for me to trust people. I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me,” he confessed to the magazine at the time. “One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We’ve been working through stuff.”

More recently, Justin assured his Instagram followers in April that he is “getting better everyday… bouncing back” after going through the “most challenging season” of his life.

The Never Say Never star, who married Hailey in September 2018, previously collaborated with Sheeran, 28, on his 2015 single “Love Yourself,” which the “Shape of You” singer cowrote.

