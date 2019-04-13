Working on himself. Justin Bieber was not afraid to be vulnerable about his ups and downs while sharing an update on his health.

The 25-year-old singer posted a black-and-white shirtless selfie via his Instagram Story on Friday, April 12. “Getting better everyday .. bouncing back.. I will never stop fighting,” he captioned the shot. “Most challenging season of my life.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Bieber was seeing “several doctors” amid personal battles with his mental health. “He’s not in rehab,” a source told Us at the time. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

The pop star has been open about his issues, asking fans for prayers in March. “Been struggling a lot,” he wrote on Instagram. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried. … Facing my stuff head on.”

Bieber, who wed Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), in September 2018, explained to fans later that month why he would not be going on tour anytime soon. “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do,” he shared via Instagram. “I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.”

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner posted a selfie from therapy, along with the caption: “It’s cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions.”

Justin has turned to the 22-year-old model in his time of need. “They don’t have problems — it’s Justin who does,” an insider told Us of the couple in February. “He has anxiety and a lot of big issues that make it difficult for him to function on a daily basis. And he’s so reliant on Hailey.”

