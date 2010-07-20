Angelina Wows in Tiny Black Dress on Red Carpet With Brad

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt returned to the red carpet Monday night, packing on the PDA at the Los Angeles premiere of her new action-thriller Salt.

The wafer-thin Jolie, 35, rocked an Armani black mini dress, while 46-year-old Pitt (who recently shaved off his scraggly beard) looked dashing in a Tom Ford suit.

PHOTOS: Brad and Angie's wax twin - and more!

Jolie's once-estranged father Jon Voight also arrived with James Haven, whom Jolie once famously kissed (on the lips!) at the Academy Awards.

Pitt and Jolie spent nearly an hour signing autographs for fans and taking photos.

Jolie did some press before she and Pitt were escorted inside the theater. (The two even ducked behind a big Salt poster display and grabbed a kiss before the movie began.)

PHOTOS: The Jolie-Pitt clan go to the beach!

Munching on popcorn, the actress sat with Pitt in a middle row towards the back of the theatre, while her brother James and father sat a few seats down from them in the same aisle. See more Salt premiere pics!

Afterwards, the gang then headed to an after-party, where Pitt and Jolie were very affectionate: Relaxing in their own booth in the center of the party, Pitt put his arm was around her, patted her booty and kissed her.

PHOTOS: My, how the Jolie-Pitt kids have grown

Voight joined their table shortly after 10 p.m., chatting up Pitt.

Jolie and her dad also shared a long talk. At one point, he told her, "I'm so proud of you!" and gave her a big hug.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!