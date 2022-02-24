A fitting role for Fezco! Angus Cloud is the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances — and his new gig came about very organically. Because just like his character on Euphoria, the 23-year-old actor is a huge fan of the brand.

“Every time I was in the thrift store, anything with a Polo pony on it, I would grab that,” the star said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “At a certain point, I realized I hadn’t wore a T-shirt in a couple months … that was the start of it, collecting Polo ponies.”

With a collection of upwards of 200 Ralph Lauren polos, it’s no surprise that Cloud’s love for the brand translated to his character Fezco’s on-screen wardrobe. If you’ve been keeping up with the series, you’ve probably noticed that the star has worn a slew of shirt from the brand, ranging from striped long sleeves to jerseys.

Given that the HBO Max series has such an insane fan base and wide reach, the fashion house took notice.

Global president Alexandre Coueiri said: “When meeting Angus at an event last December, we really loved the authenticity of his Polo story, his kindness and his unique style that resonates in today’s world.”

The actor took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a picture of himself in a Ralph Lauren-themed varsity jacket. “Welcome to the World of Polo,” he captioned his post, tagging Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

While a handful of fans took to the comments section to congratulate the star, others were more concerned with the fact that his beard, which he had for the entire season of Euphoria, was MIA.

“WHERE YA BEARD AT,” a user questioned, while another follower said, “Something looks different.” Someone else added: “Bring the beard back!!”

Chances are, Cloud was rocking a shaved look for his upcoming role in The Line. The actor was cast alongside Halle Bailey and Bo Mitchell to star in the film, which is set to be released in 2022.

Earlier this month the Euphoria actor took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes picture of himself (with no beard!) alongside Alex Wolff. Cloud looked totally unrecognizable in the photo — and fans couldn’t get over the transformation.

“Told y’all beards be transforming these men,” a user wrote, while someone else said, “He shaves and suddenly he’s 17.”

