Anne Hathaway’s courtside style is a total win.

The Devil Wears Prada star attended an Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets NBA game on Saturday, March 23, in Atlanta. No stranger to a fashion slam dunk, Hathaway went edgy-chic in all black, wearing a tank with wide straps, an open jacket slouching off her shoulders. She topped off the outfit with a bold chain necklace and cool-girl black aviator sunglasses.

Want to get the iconic actress’ style? Her sunnies are likely designer, but you can get her same casual-cool style with the Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses on sale for just $13 on Amazon.

Get the Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses (originally $20) on sale for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Most shoppers won’t actually be able to tell the difference between this affordable pair and Hathaway’s. They have the exact same retro aviator shape, classic double bar detail and slight purple tint. To help protect your eyes, they have polarized TAC lenses that help block out harmful UVA and UVB rays. And if you love this pair, you can grab it in several other stylish options, as it comes in 14 other colors and styles.

You could wear these sunglasses like Hathaway by pairing them with a casual outfit, going bold on the accessories. Or you could wear them with a dressier style by pairing them with a blazer and trousers — or even a sleek slip dress.

